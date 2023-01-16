7 Best Mumbai Restaurants To Visit In 2023

January is the best time to explore the city of dreams. Mumbai with its high octane lifestyle, best eateries, new restaurants and lip-smacking food never fails to impress. If you’re searching for new dining experiences with exceptional ambience, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of some of the top restaurants in the bustling city of Mumbai.

British Brewing Company, Todi Mills

Located in the buzzing party district of the city, the outpost has an expansive corner to itself. The rustic indoor section has a seating capacity of 90 guests. With a state of the art bar counter, quirky decor elements such as beer crown murals, and a stunning graffiti wall, the interiors personify the bar culture of England. This is brought together with a fun foosball table leading to the mezzanine. This section features its very own bar, large display for live screenings, and accommodates 40 guests, making it the perfect space for private affairs. There is also a quaint patio area that can welcome 30 guests with their furry little ones.

The menu features a dedicated British Corner with classics such as Shepherd’s Pie, BBCo Famous Chicken Steak, Grilled Lamb Chops, Beer-Battered Whole Fish & Chips and more. It also showcases delicacies from around the world with its Korean, Thai, European, and Indian influence.

Kind Cafe

With a unique approach to experiencing food in a wholesome yet delectable way, Kind Cafe envisions reinventing a kinder pathway, to mind, body and soul originating with food. Conceptualised and founded by Akash Israni and Vaishnavi Shah, this cafe is located in the heart of Bandra and intends to create a quality experience meant for a catch-up, working or even celebration. Every meal catered here not only pleases your palate but also nourishes your being!

The menu includes healthier and feel-good offerings in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, while also providing a variety of vegan, keto-friendly, and gluten-free options that cater to every palate. It hosts a unique array of salads and warm bowls curated to keep macronutrients in balance without compromising on the taste while also abstaining from the use of refined sugar, refined flour and the method of frying.

A notable addition to the menu is the Kind Cafe Signature Chickpea Chiller. This innovative thick shake is the first in the country made with a chickpea base.

Trèsind Mumbai

Helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini as the Corporate Chef and Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed as the Head Chef for Trèsind Mumbai, the new menu is set to elevate the modernist cuisine experience with its latest offering.

The 14-course menu is a meticulously curated menu that spreads over 2-3 hours serving an array of dishes that can be rightly termed as ‘edible art’. Each dish on the menu is a concoction of flavours, both famed and hidden treasures from across the Indian subcontinent. In addition to the food, unanticipated blends clubbed with theatricals of molecular gastronomy beverages at Trèsind are also presented in an exceptionally suave way.

Ekaa

Ekaa completes a year, a milestone that calls for a celebration. Which comes in the form of tasting menu 3.0, a meticulously curated 11-course menu that revolves around the theme of milestones, icons and inspirations from our motherland, India.

Known for its ingredient-agnostic approach, Ekaa has introduced interesting and rare ingredients such as the Himalayan Trout Roe, Tree Tomatoes from Nagaland, Bael or Wood Apple which is a hyper-seasonal fruit, Sirarakhong Chillies, a GI-tagged product from Manipur, among others. Each ingredient carefully selected, after months of R&D and craftily inculcated in the 11-courses to narrate a story that is engaging to the senses.

KMC

Nestled in the heritage building of Kitaab Mahal, Sagar and Chef Niyati envisioned KMC to be free of labels and boundaries, a space that stimulates conversation about the mundane and esoteric, a place that feels young and old at the same time, a place that feels familiar and unconventional at the same time. From the typewriter at the entrance to the retained mezzanine floor to the pop-culture posters to the shelves stacked with books to the in-house merchandise, every element at KMC is carefully chosen to bring together a lively space.

The Burrow

Conceptualised and founded by Chef Yashasvi Modi, along with her father, Anil Modi, the Burrow is a quaint restaurant, with stone walls and wooden elements. A burrow that breaks you away from the city noise and offers solitude for a good time over drinks and food.

Chef Yashsvi’s forte lies in creating sauces with unique flavour pairings and this has been extended into the menu. The menu is designed keeping in mind delectable in-house sauces and dips accompanied with each dish. With an array of modern European dishes, the menu includes, old classics like artisanal pasta, gourmet-styled tacos, and sliders among others. Each dish is carefully crafted to make the accompanying sauce/dip the star ingredient.

Socials Dadar

In quintessential SOCIAL style, the eatery integrates the zest of its surroundings. The design is spread over multiple zones, each paying tribute to the evergreen soul of Dadar. Inspired by the Mitramandal theme, the first zone is a high-energy space complete with the DJ console and modern twists on old-world charm. Don’t miss out on the nostalgic detailing like the carom board tables, dim-lit lamps with handkerchiefs draped on them or linen curtains that will take you down memory lane. The minimal intervention and maximum upcycling theme has been maintained in the decor, which is 100% recycled and upcycled furniture. The upper level also offers patrons a peep into the past with a wide balcony.

Stroll to the next section and you will find high ceilings and checkered floors inspired by the Art Decor movement. There is also a section with seating options similar to the local restaurants of Dadar. Designed to take you to the sidewalks of Shivaji Park with a tapri-like setup and rocking chairs, the smoking zone brings back elements from Dadar’s unforgettable landmarks. Lastly, the reading and community space decorated with a photo wall that pays homage to the people and places in and around Dadar is beautiful.

