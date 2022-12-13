7 Effective And Easy Home Remedies To Deal With Oral Injuries

Oral injuries like cuts or blisters in the mouth are very common. They can happen anytime or anywhere. For instance, you can get hurt in your mouth while chewing gum or eating food. Most oral injuries are not so serious and can be treated at home.

But they need special attention to prevent any further infection. Today, we are going to share with you some easy and effective home remedies for dealing with an oral injury.

Saltwater: Clean and gargle your wound with salt water daily. It will give you relief instantly.

Arnica tonic: You can use easily available arnica tonic to reduce the swelling and bruising of the injury.

Garlic: Chewing garlic helps to kill the bacteria in the mouth and also prevents infection. But keep in mind to avoid chewing garlic if the wound is open.

Apple Cider Vinegar: This is known for its healing properties and health benefits. Apple cider vinegar also kills bacteria and effectively deals with wounds. But it is advisable to take the doctor’s advice before using it.

Ice-pack: To get relief from oral injury, you can also use an ice pack on the outside of the face, which will help to reduce your pain and swelling.

Honey: Honey is also a great remedy to deal with the oral infection. It contains antimicrobial properties, which help to cure both sores and pain.

Alum powder: This has astringent properties, which help to deal with oral wounds. To use it, make a thick paste by mixing a tiny amount of alum powder with a few drops of water. Now use the paste on the affected area, leave it for a few minutes and then rinse your mouth.

