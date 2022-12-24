7 Expectations That Hold You Back From A Healthy Relationship

To have a healthy relationship and to make it successful, takes great effort and commitment. Nothing can happen overnight, and when it comes to relationships, there will be a lot of ups and downs on the road. At the start, its all very rosy. But the real test comes when the excitement comes down, and things start getting boring. That’s when you actually need to be patient and consistent. Understanding each other, respecting each other, and staying with each other is a long and beautiful journey.

It’s very common in relationships to face downfall and misunderstandings due to different sets of opinions and perspectives, but if you hold any grudge afterwards, it will destroy the relationship. That’s why it’s important to have healthy conversations with one another to build a better understanding.

Speaking on the subject, Psychologist Nicole LePera shared an Instagram post about the expectations that can hold you back from achieving a healthy relationship.

-My partner should always make me happy

In a relationship, your partner’s primary duty isn’t to always make you happy. In fact, your happiness should not depend on each other only. When we give responsibility for our happiness to someone else, it often leads to disappointment.

-Sex is the most important thing

For many people; it might be the most important thing. But you need to understand that every relationship is different. Setting your relationship according to others will do no good to you. Physical and emotional intimacy is equally important to make things work out.

-If someone loves you, they won’t be attracted to anyone else

This is a very common biological myth that people cannot feel attracted to anyone else if they love you. It does not cancel out the love they have for you.

-With the right person, the relationships will be easy

Relationships can be extremely tough, especially for those who have been through emotional wounding. It takes effort and struggles to understand each other and to communicate, even when you are with the right one.

-Love Conquers all

Romanticizing every other thing in a relationship sets up only disappointment. Love is not everything, but crisis management, respect, understanding and healthy communication are. And that conquers all!

-Love should feel like a fairytale

It’s impossible to feel like a fairytale when you are in love. It involves a lot of vulnerability and difficulties on the road. There would be many hurdles, and that won’t feel good all the time.

-Jealousy is a sign of love

Jealousy is a very common and natural emotion in a relationship. But if it becomes extreme (involves controlling behaviour, invading privacy, and intense questioning), then it reflects their own insecurities.

