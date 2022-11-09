7 Foods To Keep Your Digestive Tract Healthy

The digestive system, which ranges from mount all the way to the rectum, is an intricate and extensive part of the body. It helps the body to absorb essential nutrients and is responsible for getting rid of waste. Many people face digestive issues like acid reflux, bloating, cramps, gas, abdominal discomfort, diarrhoea and constipation. Let us tell you digestion problems can mean more than just unwanted symptoms. When minor problems or pain is left untreated, it has a high chance of turning into a chronic illness like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and Crohn’s Disease, among others.

Digestive issues have a direct link to the food you consume. They are a hint that your diet lacks fibre and probiotic-rich foods, along with other nutrients essential for a healthy digestive tract. In order to get rid of poor digestion, include these food items to your meal.

Yoghurt

A bowl of yoghurt will fulfill the body’s demand for probiotics, which are basically good bacteria found in the digestive tract. Probiotics are extremely important as they ensure proper digestion and a healthy gut, further preventing bloating, constipation and diarrhoea.

Fennel

Usually known for adding flavour to food, fennel is a fibre that prevents the body from constipation. It also has antispasmodic properties that relax the muscles of the digestive tract.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds add an extra crunch to your delicious smoothies, and fruit bowls. But, not many know that they are an excellent source of fibre. Chia seeds work as a probiotic which boosts the growth of healthy bacteria in our gut, leading to proper digestion. P.S: Did you know chia seeds also help with bowel regularity?

Papaya

This vibrant-coloured tropical fruit is extremely beneficial for gut health. Papayas are rich in an enzyme called papains, which eases the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) that are mainly constipation and bloating. Papain is also used as the main enzyme in medicines for its gastrointestinal properties.

Whole grains

To ensure proper functioning of the gut, add whole grains to your diet. Instead of refined carbs, like white bread and pasta, go for whole grains such as buckwheat, barley, quinoa among others. Why? They have nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, which keep a check on the functioning of the digestive track.

Ginger

Ginger has umpteen health benefits. However, one of the famously known is its ability to cure a bevy of your tummy problems. From indigestion and bloating, to gas and heartburn, the active compounds in ginger may come handy to cure them all

Kombucha

As fancy as it may sound, Kombucha is basically a tea that is fermented by adding strains of bacteria, yeast and sugar. The tea produces probiotic bacteria which helps improve digestive health. It may contribute to healing the stomach ulcers as well.

