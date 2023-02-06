Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and the atmosphere is filled with love. Restaurants across the city are adorned with the colour red, setting the mood for the romantic day. Choosing the right restaurant to make a lasting impression on your significant other is crucial. Whether it’s a candlelit dinner or a cozy brunch, finding the perfect venue to celebrate your love and bond over delicious food is key. So, why not make this Valentine’s Day a memorable one by picking the perfect restaurant for your foodie Valentine.

The Imperial Patisserie and 1911 Restaurant

Celebrate romance in palatial style at 1911 Restaurant with an exquisite Valentine Dinner spread. The Indo-style brasserie at The Imperial New Delhi offers an idyllic backdrop where time slows down for an extraordinary celebration. As you revel in the elegance, toast to love at the Imperial Patisserie with hand-made Chocolates filled with the goodness of Biscoff Hazelnut, Salted Caramel, and Raspberry with specially crafted Valentine Tarts, supremely rich in flavour and finest in their taste and finish.

Reignite loving connections and make treasured memories as our talented culinary team tempts you to indulge in a bouquet of gourmet experiences. Set within the elegant and charismatic dining space, the gastronomic experience here, enamours you with Deep Sea Oysters, Mediterranean Mezze, International Charcuterie, Himalaya Cheese boards, Live Barbeques and Classic Roasts, Sushi, Sashimi, live carvings among other well-loved favourites. For the lover of the sweet, our gigantic dessert buffet is specially conjured up with our signature cakes like Coconut and Kaya, Hazelnut Praline, Cherry and Chocolate, Vegan Chocolate and Apricot cake and more, along with Indian desserts.

Yi Jing, WelcomeHotel Sheraton

Make your Valentine’s Day memorable with some great company and scrumptious cuisine at Yi Jing by Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi. Indulge with your partner in a luscious dining experience. A Chinese set menu paired with select beverages will set the mood for your special evening, exclusively for the occasion, or have a chef-curated Dehlnavi meal to remember this Valentine’s Day.

Andrea’s Eatery

Treat yourself at this newly revamped eatery, known for its impeccable service as much as its lately launched innovative crowd-favourite sections namely dimsums, baos, and grill sparkling with a plethora of delicacies. This Valentine’s Day, Andrea’s eatery brings to you a special Burger and Shakes menu. On the menu are exclusive and exquisite dishes inspired by Pauro’s travels across the globe. Celebrate this day of love at one of the most loved diner with your special ones. Head here to enjoy an evening full of memories and laughs with your partner and try out their mouth-watering signature dishes like Andrea’s Sushi Roll, Grilled Norwegian Salmon, Tom Yum Sea Bass, Spinach Ricotta Ravioli and Eight Textured Chocolate Cake.

Gorillaz Pizzeria

Gorillaz is a brand that assures you experience love in every bite. Fresh dough, passionately sourced ingredients, secret flavours and sauces never fail to please your taste buds. Time to rush to Gorillaz or order in at the comfort of your own place and best of all, they serve till wee midnight hour (opens up till 3 am), making sure that your partner’s random pizza cravings are taken care of.

Dig into their exquisite range of delicacies including the wood-fired Neapolitan Pizzas, it is the thin crust being perfectly crispy, bubbly and a little bit charred along with gourmet toppings that has our heart. A special mention to the Tiramisu Jar which is a pure heaven in the form of a dessert.

Nao By Bercos

This Valentine’s Day, create idyllic memories with your loved ones as you savour a culmination of authentic flavours and fusion Asian at NAO, Next Asian Outing; eatery backed by the legacy and experience of Berco’s. The brand has introduced a specially curated menu that comprises drinks, dim sums, sushis, stone and signature bowls and a surprise dessert for your precious ones.

They also bring to you an all exclusive unlimited sushi and dim sum fest serving a variety of favourite palettes namely Philly Chilli Cheese Dim sum, Asparagus Tempura, Chicken Dragon Roll, Pok Choy Chicken and more all at reasonable packages. Come; revel in romance at Nao.

Gulati Restaurant

Gulati Restaurant is an all-time favourite for a wholehearted delicious meal and what’s cherry on the top this year is that they have recently launched a new outlet in Gurugram. This Valentine’s Day, they are offering a buffet special alongside super delicious dessert spread as nothing speaks of love other than a great dessert. Along with their exquisite butter chicken and Dal Makhni, they’ll be serving yummilicious phirnis specially curated for Valentine’s week. One of their best sellers, Rose Phirni, and Gulkand Phirni are a must-try. Their theme-based decor for every special occasion also assures an enhanced dining experience.

Xero Courtyard

If you’re seeking the perfect spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Central Delhi, look no further than Xero Courtyard. This newly launched eatery in Janpath will host a special performance by the renowned Bismil on this romantic day. With its warm and cozy atmosphere, Xero Courtyard is the ideal location for an all-day date. Impress your loved one with delicious food and stylish drinks, creating unforgettable memories in the process.

Thalaivar

Thalaivar offers a culinary journey through the hidden gems of South Indian cuisine, providing a delightful experience for food lovers. The restaurant is famous for its delicious Dosas, and its goal is to challenge the preconceived notions about Southern cuisine by introducing Delhi to the diverse flavors of Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Treat your date to a perfectly awesome dining experience as Thalaivar takes you on a taste tour of the best that South India has to offer.

