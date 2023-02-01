7 Places to Visit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh’s To-Be Capital

In the latest update regarding the plan for three capitals in the state, Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the capital of AP would be shifted to Visakhapatnam. Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit (happening in March) on Tuesday, January 31, he said, “Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which is going to be our capital in the days to come." Whether you are planning to go to Visakhapatnam for the summit, or plan to visit the city for a trip, here are seven places you must visit in and around the to-be capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Ramakrishna Beach:

The sandy shores of this beach stretch along the extent of the main city. Apart from enjoying a sporty time swimming and playing beach volleyball here, you can also explore the nearby attractions on Beach Road close by. Don’t miss the Submarine Museum, home to the decommissioned INS Kursura, if you want to experience life inside a submarine. Simhachalam:

The densely wooded Simhachala hills lie 16 km away from the city centre. Atop the hill is the renowned temple of Varaha Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, constructed in the Kalinga architectural style. Lore suggests that the temple stands in the very place where God Vishnu stood to protect devotee Prahalada in the legend of the Narasimha avatar. Borra Caves:

The stalactites and stalagmites are the primary attraction of these caves, located within the Ananthagiri hills. According to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, these structures form multiple interesting shapes such as a mother and child, a crocodile, and even a human brain. Lambasingi:

This hamlet, located at an elevation of 1025 m, is nicknamed the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh. Lambasingi is renowned for its magnificent hills, quaint valleys, and cool weather. It is also claimed to be the only place in Southern India that receives snowfall. You can take your time exploring the cuisine, culture, flora and fauna of the region. Tyda:

A tiny village, Tyda is located between the hills of the Eastern Ghats between Vizag and Araku Valley. The Jungle Bells camp here provides the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Remember, there is no TV or mobile network around here. Rushikonda Beach:

This destination is the epitome of untouched beauty. The view, marked by a rocky shoreline and faraway hills, is spectacular. You can enjoy a variety of water sports here. Kailasagiri Hills:

The highest point in this beautiful park is home to a large stone statue of Shiva and Parvati. The calming atmosphere is coupled with thrilling ropeway paths one can take to get here in style.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 Romantic Destinations In North India To Celebrate Valentine’s Week

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here