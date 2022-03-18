7 Romantic Ideas to Make This Holi More Colourful for Your Partner

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

Holi is all about having fun and playing with colours. And, it’s always a good idea to include some love and romance along with delicious Holi sweets. Festivals are the best time to bond with your partner and make them feel special. It’s also a good time to resolve your love problems because ‘Bura Na Mano Holi Hai’.

Here are seven ways to bond with your partner on Holi:

1. Have a right start: Start the day by waking up your partner with some colour on their face – or you can also add your own touch of romance to it. Go eco-friendly and use only herbal and natural colours. The mischief and romance can set the tone for a fun-filled day.

2. Play good music: When you listen to music, your body releases dopamine – a hormone that’s usually released during activities that give you pleasure, be it sex or your favourite dish. Music also stimulates oxytocin – a hormone related to positive, happy feelings. It is also known as the ‘love’ hormone, since it plays a role in building empathy and trust. Music is thus a powerful tool for social connection and bonding.

3. Organise a Holi party: Throw a Holi party for your partner and invite their loved ones, friends and family. You can get the party started with some fun Bollywood music and dancing. A house party with your partner’s close friends and family, who will never get tired of remembering old Holi stories and what they used to do as children, can make it a memorable Holi for your partner.

4. Introduce your partner to your friends and family: Now that you have the chance to attend a happening Holi party with your partner, you must introduce them to your friends. There’s no fun attending a Holi party or for that matter any party without your favourite bunch of people.

5. Take the time off: If you and your partner do not enjoy playing with colours, you can opt for a quiet celebration. You can take the time off and drive to a resort for a holiday. Or, stay at home and spend a lazy day or a weekend binge-watching shows and films and ordering in while staying curled up with your partner.

6. Plan Holi surprise for your partner: When the day ends, rather than retiring to your room and falling asleep, give your partner a romantic surprise. Your partner might have been thinking about the same, but you initiating it can be a major turn on for them. And what’s sexier than a quick make-out session?

7. Plan a romantic bath: When you are done playing with colours, how about having a bath together? This can be a cool way to turn up the heat!

If the colour has entered your private parts, you need to wash it off gently with warm water. Visit a qualified sexologist or gynaecologist if the itching, burning or irritation persists. We hope these tips will help you have fun with your partner. Have a safe and colourful Holi!

