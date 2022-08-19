7 Secrets You Should Know While Styling Your Jewellery

One of the best ways to amp up your style is to wear jewellery. You can style it in different ways to make sure your ensemble stands out in a crowded room. From rings to earrings, there are many types of jewellery available in the market for one to choose from. A piece of jewellery is also a good way to represent your personality. If you’re confused about how to style it with your outfit, then keep reading this article.

Here are five simple and easy ways you should know to style your jewellery

Advertisement

Don’t overdo: If you’re someone who prefers to choose comfort when you style yourself, then one of the things you can’t go wrong with is hoops. They go with almost everything and help your outfit look chic and elevated.

Layering: You can always layer your outfit with rings, necklaces or bracelets. One tip you should know while layering necklaces -they should be of different lengths and should have a similar vibe but not necessarily the colour. When it comes to bracelets, make sure they aren’t too flashy and should be thin in size. Don’t accumulate more than four to five on one hand. The same should be followed for rings. Do not overdo them.

Mix metals: The two most common metals that are used by people are silver and gold. Both of these metals have their own charm and can easily help you elevate your look. But, there can be times when you are allowed to experiment with them. For example, you can wear a gold chain with a silver pendant and vice versa. The same can be followed for rings as well.

Experiment: Don’t restrict yourself from experimenting with new things. You never know when something can actually suit you and elevate your style.

Don’t follow trends: Following trends won’t make you different from the rest of the world. Start creating your own trend and wear what your heart desires. Wear something that makes you feel confident and feels like you’re representing your identity.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here