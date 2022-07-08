7 Shocking Benefits of Playing Video Games According to Scientists

Parents don’t like to see their kids play video games all day and not go out. It is a common assumption that gamers find it difficult in life to have friends and families because of the time they spend in front of screens. However, new studies have revealed that many video games can spur the growth of children.

Let us take a look at how playing games can benefit a child in the long run.

Surgeons

Advertisement

Surgeons are considered the pioneers of medicine in the present time. Surgeries are often important to save someone’s life, which would lead people to think that surgeons wouldn’t be wasting their time playing video games. The latest medical research shows that specialists who play more than 3 hours per week make 32 percent fewer errors during practice compared to their non-gaming colleagues.

Vision

We have all been told not to sit too close to the TV, but according to mental floss, scientists are discovering that gaming in moderation could actually help improve your vision rather than strain it.

Leadership

Due to the nature of recent games which reward leadership traits, researchers noted that players can have a similar correlation in real life as well. Playing games can also help your body to function faster in reacting to a crisis.

History

Many games are based on historical events which drive their story ahead. These events can then pique the interest of a child in discovering more about the culture they live in. According to researchers, parents who have given their kids more means like books, and maps, and helped them engage with learning, helped kids into appreciating history.

Advertisement

Lifestyle

While you would think that being with a remote controller wouldn’t lead to any physical activity. Sports-based games can help kids get more interested in outdoor sports, like basketball and soccer/football.

Pain

Distraction is an important part of pain relief. According to studies, playing games can actually produce an analgesic response in our higher cortical systems. The more immersive the better.

Social Life

While it is a common misconception that video games are introvert-making machines. The rise of multi-player has changed the platform with gamers meeting more people on average than their non-gamer counterparts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.