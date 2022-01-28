7 Superfoods That Women Must Include in Their Diet

Women often ignore their health as they are busy managing their professional and personal lives. As mothers, wives, sisters and daughters, they nurture their family but tend to ignore their health and wellbeing. It’s about time women understood their value and prioritised their health while juggling with family, work, and social life.

We have here listed 7 Superfoods that are highly nutrient-rich and considered to be especially beneficial for the health and well-being of women.

>Milk

The deficiency of calcium and vitamin D is very common among women, and they don’t even notice it until they’ve had a fracture or significant bone loss. So, to prevent the risk for bone breakages and osteoporosis, women must include milk in their daily diet.

>Tomato

Tomatoes are important! It contains a nutrient called lycopene, which helps protect women from breast cancer. Tomato also helps in keeping the skin healthy and preventing ageing.

>Beans

Beans are rich in protein and fibre and are also very low in fat. Its consumption helps keep hormones in balance.

>Soybean

Women must include soybean in their diet. They are rich in protein, iron, and vitamin B.

>Curd

Women must consume curd or low-fat yoghurt. Curd reduces the risk of breast cancer to a great extent. It keeps the gut healthy, prevents the risk of ulcers and vaginal infections.

>Fish

Women must include salmon, sardines, and mackerel fish in their diet. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in fish. Consuming fish reduces problems of the skin, heart diseases, stroke, hypertension, depression, joint pain, and inflammation.

>Berries

Berries benefit women’s health immensely. Women must eat strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cranberries. Berries are loaded with vitamin C and folic acid. It is advisable to eat berries even during pregnancy. Berries are also very beneficial in preventing urinary tract infections.

