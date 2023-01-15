Keeping your nails neat and clean is just as important as taking care of your body. Proper nail care can help prevent problems such as fungal infections, ingrown nails and discolouration. The appearance of nails can sometimes provide hints of certain health problems including those related to the liver, lungs and heart. For example, nails that appear yellow or have a thickened texture can be a sign of liver disease. Some studies have shown that nails that have a bluish tint can be a sign of lung problems such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or lung cancer.

If you notice any changes in your nails, it’s important to seek the advice of a healthcare professional. But before that, you must take care of your nails regularly to rule out any underlying health issues for prevention is always better than cure. Here are 7 tips to take care of your nails:

Clean and maintain nail hygiene regularly

Clean your nails regularly to eliminate nail bacteria and prevent infection. Also, make sure the equipment that you use is washed and cleaned from time to time. Make sure that your nails are not long enough as this can lead to the accumulation of dirt. Apply a natural disinfectant on your nails to keep them safe from germs. Also, regularly dry your nails thoroughly, especially after washing your hands or taking a shower.

Stop biting your nails

Many people have the habit of biting their nails, but this can be harmful. It can damage your nails and makes them weak and brittle when they come in contact with saliva. Biting your nails can also increase the risk of infection. It may also affect your cuticles. Also, putting your fingers in your mouth can transfer dirt and germs from your fingers to your mouth.

Take care of your cuticles

Taking care of your cuticles is important for maintaining the overall health and appearance of your nails. Cuticles, the small strip of skin that surrounds the base of the nails, act as a barrier to protect the nails from bacteria and other contaminants. Keep them moisturised, trim them only when necessary and protect them from excessive water exposure.

Clean nails with a nail brush

Using long, sharp equipment during a manicure can weaken the base of the nail. Also, there can be a risk of bacterial or fungal infection. For healthy nails, gently scrub the nails with a nail brush.

Use moisturiser

Moisturising is extremely important for healthy nails. Give them a little extra attention when applying hand lotion. You can apply cream or serum on the nails for this and coconut oil can also be a good solution.

Eat a healthy diet

Eating a healthy diet can play a significant role in maintaining the health and appearance of your nails. Some key nutrients that are essential for healthy nails are protein, iron, zinc, biotin and vitamin C.

Use gloves

When using harsh chemicals or doing housework, wear gloves to protect your nails from damage.

By following these tips, you can help keep your nails healthy and looking their best.

