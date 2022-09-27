7 Ways To Get Your House Party-Ready This Festive Season

Parties, dressing up, gourmet mithais – festive season is here. Hosting a get-together this week for your family and friends and have not done up your house yet. Don’t worry, we have you covered.

“Come festive season, digital-first shoppers start looking for design-forward products of great quality at accessible prices. The new generation looks at home decor very differently; where they want their home spaces to be trendy and at the same time, meet their lifestyle needs and suit their aesthetics," says Mathew Joseph, CEO & Co-founder, Sleepyhead.

Add cheer and glamour to the ambience of our homes by embracing creative decoration. Here are a few tips on how you can make your home party-ready during the festive season

Give your living room a fresh makeover by adding stylish-yet-classy looking furniture like a corner comfort chair

“One can add decor items like wall paintings, lamps and maybe a new set of cushions on the sofas to enhance the look," says Anand Suman, Founder, Cinnamon Homes.

“Add some fragrance in form of fragrance candles or good vaporizers like the ones made of cinnamon and sandal," adds Suman.

Consumers can give their living room the facelift it needs by replacing their old sofa with one that is modern, chic, sturdy, and add colour to their living room.

To get their home party-ready this festive season, “GenZ and Millennials share a common love for bright, pop colours, having themes for their rooms and like to add vibrant pieces to their home décor," adds Joseph.

Adding colours aesthetically can be done easily now. They can transform the living room with rugs or dhurries that add pattern and character.

Bedsheets in fun prints and colours will help brighten up the bedroom. Adding a striking coloured cushion on a neutral coloured sofa will also satiate millennials mini revamp desire.

