7 ways to Jazz Up Your Room in the Monsoon

A refreshing dewy petrichor, lush green plants and a certain romance in the air describes monsoons for most of us. Also, when you would like to just curl up in your lightweight quilt and report sick at office. With work from home a staple for most of us, here are some monsoon makeover ideas to enliven your room and home and make you super excited about working while enjoying the pitter-patter of rain outside.

Brighten your room

Advertisement

Use bright, contrasting, in-trend colours like primary blue, tangy lime, hot orange cerulean and radiant yellow. “If you are not the one who likes to have a colour splash in the room, you can go for monochromatic or tonal themes. Don’t forget to add cushions in a bright contrasting colour to create a balance," says Garima Luthra, interior designer and founder, Vaaree.

Use breathable fabrics

Monsoon comes in humid weather, so nothing’s more comfortable than a cotton bedsheet for a good night’s sleep. Cotton bedsheets also help in absorbing superfluous moisture. Another best option is a satin bedsheet. It looks royal and classy, and the weaving technique helps in high absorbency. “The higher the thread count, the finer the fabric since the moisture level in the air is high during monsoon. The material you sleep on becomes an intrinsic part while buying the bedsheet. Anything above 180 TC is good for monsoon weather," adds Luthra.

Add fun with patterns and prints

Use floral and leafy patterns to add to the monsoon vibe. It helps in creating a cosier feel and vibe in the bedroom.

Use contrasting colours

Advertisement

Use the colours that create a contrast between your living room furniture and your cushions. For instance, a beige or white sofa will comfortably sit with deep green-, magenta- and yellow-coloured cushions.

Playing with texture

Advertisement

Make your living room aesthetically pleasing with different textures, like tufted cushions and velvets, you can also pair them in solid woven cushions to create a texture play which is not only pleasing to the eye but also creates a lasting impression. “The best texture for monsoon is woven cushions with an addition of playful tufted cushion covers," opines Luthra.

Infuse freshness with candles

Add fragrant candles to freshen up the aura of your house. Fragrances like citrus emanate a fresh and earthy aroma which are perfect for the monsoon.

Beautify your house with fresh flowers

Peonies, lilies and tulips are the perfect antidote to the gloomy weather outside. “Placing flowers in vases around the house not only acts as a stress buster but also enlivens your space," says Dhruv Kataria, interior designer.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here