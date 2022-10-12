8 Cocktail Recipes To Try This Diwali

Skip the boring base drink and soda this year – Diwali parties deserve fun, festive drinks and never tried before cocktail recipes. Whether you want a vodka, rum, or tequila base, we have got a recipe for each one of you. Strong, something bubbly or a spin to your classic, follow these recipes and be your own mixologist this festive season.
East India Julep Recipe
Known for its esoteric ability to push people into a paroxysm of happy memories. From livening up an insipid, watery dal to complimenting a flavourful helping of fish or meat, or even the world-famous Phuchka, Gondhoraj lebu, eastern India’s best-kept culinary secret, has constantly been pushing Bengali cuisine to newer heights—transforming a gastronomic experience into something much more than taste. Here is to the East India Julep- citrus, tall, happy, and high.
Ingredients
45 ml Signature premier
10 ml Mint cordial
10 ml Fresh lime juice
90 ml Soda
Method
Muddled and built over ice in a tall hi-ball glass. Garnish with kaffir lime leaves
Appletini
A classic vodka cocktail with a twist, pinch of ginger and delicious apple flavour topped with Simba Lager. The icy-cold Appletini is refreshing with a perfect hint of sour.
Ingredients
30ml Vodka
30ml apple juice
15ml ginger syrup
Simba Lager
Apple slices for garnish
Method
Add ice cubes, vodka, ginger syrup, and apple juice to the shaker and shake it well. Fill a glass with ice, pour the cocktail over the ice and top it up with Simba Lager.
Garnish with a slice of apple.
Roaring Shandy
Capture the brilliance of an exceptional shandy heightened by the floral nuttiness of moreish wild cherries.
Ingredients
1/2 cup tart cherry juice
2 tablespoons simple syrup
1/2-1 cups chilled Stout
Rosemary
Grapefruit
Method
Combine cherry juice and simple syrup in a chilled pint glass; stir until blended
Top with chilled Simba Stout
Fire up a rosemary and let it add to the wild flavour of the cocktail
Garnish with a slice of grapefruit
Gentleman Jack Maple Sour by Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager - India Area
Ingredients
50ml Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack
20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
20 ml Maple Syrup
Ice
Lemon wedge
Method
Shake 50 ml Gentleman Jack, 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice and 20 ml Maple Syrup with ice.
Strain into an ice filled rocks glass and garnish with a lemon wedge
Tennessee Honey and Lemonade
Ingredients
50 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey
Lemonade
Method
3/4 fill a highball glass with cubed ice
Pour Jack Honey over ice
Top with lemonade
Add lemon wedge to garnish
The Balance Recipe
Ingredients
40 ml Ketel One Vodka
80 ml Harmony Soda
Garnish with pickled pine shoots (honey and vinegar) & re-used plastic coaster.
Method:
Pour Ketel One over ice block and top up with Harmony Soda and1000ml birch water
Add140ml elderflower syrup
Then put 40ml pine syrup
Remember to put 12g dry nettle and 4g citric acid
Bring birch water to a boil and set aside. Add dry nettle, pine syrup, elderflower syrup and citric acid. Macerate for 15minutes. Strain across cheesecloth and cool down. Set in bottle and carbonate on 45 PSI.
Keep in the fridge.
The Heaven Recipe
Ingredients
40 ml Don Julio Blanco Tequila
15 ml Fresh Lime Juice
15 ml Green Apple Liquor
15 ml Green Tea Syrup
15 ml Carbonated Shiso Dry Vermouth
Garnish with Citrus Smoke
Method
Shake all ingredients in a cobbler shaker and top up with carbonated shiso vermouth. Serve under glass dome with citrusy smoke from flavour blaster.
Green Tea Syrup
250ml lemon tonic
250g caster sugar
10g green tea
Mix ingredients in a pan, bring to boil, and take off the heat. Macerate for 15 minutes, then strain across cheesecloth, bottle and keep in the fridge.
Carbonated Shiso Dry Vermouth
8g Shiso Leaves
500ml Dry Vermouth
Cut shiso leaves in half, place in a vacuum bag with the vermouth and leave to infuse in room temperature for 12 hours. Strain across cheesecloth, bottle, keep in a fridge. Carbonate in a plastic bottle on 50 PSI. Keep in a fridge.
X By Glenmorangie recipe by Six Senses Fort Barwara
Chock-full of dark-fruit sweetness, this drink is best mixed with laughter and good company.
Ingredients
50ml (2oz) X by Glenmorangie
25ml (1oz) lemon juice
12.5ml (1/2oz) blackcurrant cordial
10ml (1/3oz) Agave Syrup
Method
Fill highball glass with crushed ice
Add X by Glenmorangie, lemon juice and agave syrup
Stir, then top with blackcurrant cordial
Garnish with a lemon wheel and a blackberry
