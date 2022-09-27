8 Simple Yet Crucial Ways to Improve Your Relationship With Partner

Relationships require a lot of effort to make them work. While people might think life is easier with a companion than without one, it isn’t always the case. Often, we get into fights and unnecessary quarrels with our partner instead of sitting and solving an issue with a calm mind.

Reacting the wrong way is not uncommon in a relationship. However, one should always strive to do better. To help you with improving your relationship and increase trust and intimacy, here are some tips by Behavioral Scientist and accredited counsellor Lucille that she posted on Instagram.

Captioned, “Healthy relationships aren’t based on grand gestures. They are based on small, consistent acts of consideration and care," this post can help people in relationships improve their dynamics with their partners.

Be kind and patient

It is important to communicate what you feel clearly with your partner. Don’t hold onto things that bother you and say them clearly. Sit down with your partner and come to a solution together.

Listen

It is important to be a good listener in any relationship. Try to understand what your partner has to say before you comment, fix or change the subject. Pay attention and don’t interrupt when they speak. Try to understand their point of view.

Respect one another

Treat each other with respect. Don’t insult or blame your partner when you have a fight or a disagreement with them. Make sure you don’t use the information they have given you and trust them, against them. Don’t assume what your partner is thinking or feeling, rather ask them.

Maintain privacy

Make sure you respect your partner’s privacy by acknowledging the fact that they have a life outside of the relationship. Work, family, colleagues, friends, and more are a part of a person’s life apart from the relationship.

Set boundaries

Boundaries define our expectations with our partners. Set and maintain boundaries that are important to you. Respect your partner’s boundaries along with practising yours.

Accept differences

We’re all different in terms of our personalities and ideologies. Our expectations from our partners can differ from theirs. Make sure you celebrate your individuality rather than quarrelling about it. Accept each other’s differences.

Embrace vulnerability

Do not hide the vulnerable side of you from your partner. After all, vulnerability brings out the real you in front of people that are closest to you. Open up to your partner, let them see you for who you are and let the trust grow between the two of you.

Check-in

It is important to regularly ask your partner about their well-being. It is important to make your partner feel seen and heard. Tell them if you need anything, and ask them if they feel anything lacking.

