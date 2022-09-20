8 Sustainable Ways For Better And Eco-Friendly Kitchen

If we use and recycle the resources that are already accessible with awareness, sustainable living can start right at home. There are some culinary customs in India that can greatly save waste and encourage a more sustainable way of life. In the end, it is all about saving the Earth’s resources and using them in an efficient way to maximize the result.

Here are a few sustainable ways using which you can make your kitchen better and eco-friendly:

Compost

Maintaining a bin in which you can use kitchen peels to create compost for your homegrown plants is another wonderful approach to reducing kitchen waste. This can be utilized as plant manure.

Cooking with vegetable peels

You must have seen your grandmother preserving the peels from raw bananas or bottle gourds and using them to make delicious vegetables and bhajis. Simply preserve the peels, clean them, and cook them to prevent wasting food. Orange and apple peels can actually be saved and used in desserts.

Replace the plastic

With glass jars, steel, or metal containers that you can wash and reuse again and time again, you can replace plastic containers.

Reuse coconut husk

Instead of tossing them away, you can repurpose coconut husk as a cleanser for your abrasive utensils or use dried banana flowers as a body scrubber.

Save Water

You can give the plants the water that was used to soak the rice, beans, or lentils. The nutrients promote greater plant growth.

Pressure cook

In addition to saving energy, pressure cooking cuts down on the amount of time it takes to prepare meals. In reality, employing steam during pressure cooking helps to cook food from the inside out.

Coffee grounds

If you frequently find yourself tossing away coffee grounds, you can use them as manure this time by simply adding them to your plants. You can use them in your home to eliminate odours or make candles or soaps out of them.

