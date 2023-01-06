8 Things You Need To Stop Right Away To Protect Your Hair

Is your hair frizzy, unruly, and damaged, but you’re not sure why? You may be causing serious damage to your hair without even realising it. If you think you’re using the best hair products and tools, but your hair still doesn’t look or feel its best, scroll below to find out what you need to stop doing right away.

Washing your hair with hot water

While it can be challenging to wash your hair in cold water in the winter, hot water can only damage your hair roots. Your scalp becomes incredibly dry when you use hot water, which stimulates the sebaceous glands to create more oil. Instead, use lukewarm water to wash your hair.

Washing your hair every day

While keeping your scalp clean is important, washing your hair frequently might dry out your scalp and cause oil production over time.

Using a lot of conditioners

Just a few drops of conditioner are plenty for your scalp. Hair becomes greasy when the conditioner is used excessively.

Using dirty hair combs and brushes

Our hair brushes and combs accumulate dirt and oil over time. And if you continue to use the same brush, your hair will inevitably become oily. Therefore, be careful to routinely clean your hair brushes and combs.

Stop touching your hair

Similar to how frequent touching of the face can cause acne, frequent stroking of the hair can result in more grease. The grease in your hair is caused by touching it with dirty hands after you eat, commute, and do all of your other daily activities.

Do not aim for easy buns all the time

One cause of your oily hair is the frequent use of buns or ponytails. Hair that is tied up collects and holds all the grime and grease. It is crucial that you allow your locks to breathe and flow.

Blow-drying wet hair

When styling your hair, patience is very important. You can usually tell if your hair is still too damp to blow dry if you can squeeze the moisture out of it. The more hot air that is applied to drenched hair, the more likely it is that the hair will frizz. Before beginning to blow dry hair, a general rule of thumb is that it should be roughly 60% dry.

Unbalanced diet

Eating a well-balanced diet is beneficial not only to your overall health but also to your hair. Diets that restrict entire food groups, as well as vitamins and minerals, can be detrimental to your hair. Because hair growth is an optional system in the body, necessary nutrients will be redirected from hair follicles to more important body functions.

