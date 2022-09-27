9 Days, 9 Avatars: The Must-visit Devi Mata Mandir of Meerut

The miraculous “Devi Mata Mandir" of Meerut is preeminent. It is believed that in this temple of Mother Goddess, Mata takes 9 forms for 9 days. This temple is 4 kilometres away from the Bhainsali bus stand. You can reach there by auto, rickshaw, or any other vehicle.

About the temple, quite a few mysterious and shocking legends have been passed through generations. Devi Mata Mandir comes to life during Navratri. During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship the mother and pray for the fulfilment of their wishes.

It is said that this temple was established by Ravana’s wife Mandodari. The famous Nauchandi fair is held in this temple during the Ramayana period. As per legends, Mandodari, wife of Ravana, had built a 4-km tunnel from the moat of Meerut Kotwali area from her house to the temple.

Mandodari used to travel through the tunnel to visit the temple. This tunnel does not exist today, but evidence has been found in the excavation.

The pundits here tell that the ancient name of Meerut was Maydant Kheda and it was the capital of the Mayan demon kingdom. The Maya demon’s daughter was Mandodari.

In Treta Yuga, Mandodari often used to come here with her friends to worship Lord Shiva. It is mentioned in the stories that Lord Shiva, pleased with Mandodari’s penance, appeared to her and asked her to ask for vows. Then Mandodari spoke her mind to Shiva. She met Ravana here only with the blessings of Shiva. Since then, it is believed that whoever worships in this temple, their wishes are fulfilled.

A week after Holi, there used to be a 3-day fair, but now the fair continues for a month. The priests here tells that the mother gives darshan to the devotees in different forms. Some are seen in anger and some in a happy posture. For 9 days in Navratri, devotees get to see the mother in different forms.

