9 Symptoms Of Cancer Women Should Be Aware Of

A female human body undergoes a bunch of changes and women have always been conditioned to adapt themselves to the frequent changes. The change can be different for everyone, but while getting used to it – women often tend to ignore what triggers severe complications like cancer. Some of the very common cancers women encounter are breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, endometrial, and skin.

Considering that the early symptoms can evade the seriousness of this disease to a large extent, it is very important to know the trigger signs of cancer.

>Here are a few common signs of cancer you should be aware of:

>Consistent Back Pain

Back pain is one of the things, women have learned to live with. Starting from menstruation till menopause, women experience back pain every month. Pain due to cramps in menstruation is fine, but long-lasting pains near the pelvis and back should not be ignored. They could be signs of cancer. Shooting pain in the upper belly area is a sign of pancreatic cancer, in this a tumor in the spine can lead to pain the lower back.

>Irregular Bowel Movements

One should not ignore regular constipation or irritable bowel syndrome, as it is an early sign of colorectal cancer. This particular sign gets overlooked because many women feel constipated, bloated, and changes in bowels during the pre-menstrual time. In case the condition persists for a longer duration, and one experiences changes in the color of faecal matter, lethargy, drop in weight – one should consult a doctor.

>Problem During Urination

Women face urinary tract infections and this is a reason why a frequent change in the pattern of urination is witnessed more in females. While one should always keep the urinary tract clean and dry, one should also consult a doctor if the infection recurs within short intervals. One should also check for blood in urine, as it is a sign of kidney cancer.

>Change in size of the breast

Breast cancer commonly occurs in females. Signs of breast cancer include - lump in armpit or collarbone, inward nipples, discharges from nipple, orange-looking skin, pain in the breast or nipple, itchy skin around nipple. Regular self-examination can assist in spotting these symptoms at an early stage. You can also opt for a mammogram as it tells the changes in your breast tissue.

>Skin Patches

From a small pimple to a purple lesion or a crusty, scaly, bleeding patch of skin, if the skin infections don’t go away - one must visit a doctor and get it diagnosed. People ignore small bumps on the skin, and assume they would get cured with time. The ignorance gives sufficient time for cancer to pan out.

>Bleeding or Discharge during periods

If you spot blood or smelly discharges from the body between menstrual cycles, seek medical assistance. Pre-menstrual discharge, which is common among females, should be dealt with cautiously. Smelly discharges from bodies are signs of cervical, vaginal or endometrial cancer.

>Constant Cough

A persistent cough is linked to a number of diseases and its association with cancer is the least known. A complete body check-up on regular basis can assist in spotting this disease, as a long-lasting cough is a sign of lung cancer.

>Trouble In Swallowing

Trouble in swallowing is one of the most common symptoms of cancer in the mouth, throat or oesophagus or you might also feel a big lump in the throat. It can also be acid reflux, however, if this condition persists despite acid-reflux-related treatments, one should get the food canal, throat and mouth checked properly.

>Frequent Ear Pain

If your ear pains without any infection, there could be a chance of cancer in the tongue or tonsil or even in the mouth. If ear drops are not helping your, get your body checked for cancer cells.

