A Beginner’s Comic Book Guide: Start Your Journey With These Classics

So, you’ve decided to begin reading comics. But the question remains, where would you start? Nowadays, there are a plethora of comic books accessible in a variety of genres, which may be overwhelming and, at times, perplexing. There are some things you can do to get started with comic comics.

Look for genres that you’re familiar with/genres that you’d want to try.

Look for the Top 100 Comics of All Time.

Reading in accordance with your preferred publication (Marvel, D.C, etc.)

Trade paperbacks and comics that have already been adapted for film and television. Discovering their originals would be fascinating.

To help you step into this world of dystopian and utopian narratives, fascinating characters, and ultimate plots, we have listed some of the best comics. Let’s begin with:

>Alan Moore’s Watchmen

This is the ultimate comic book. A trope breakdown, a character evaluation, and the original response to the argument “what would genuine superheroes be like?" Give it your best shot with this; it demands a solid understanding of comic history to truly appreciate.

>Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman

DC asked Neil Gaiman to create a comic for Vertigo, an even more mature, imprint in the 1980s. Gaiman chose to play on the Sandman, a figure from the 1940s who threw sleep sands at muggers while wearing a gas mask. Gaiman’s work is a deep dark fantasy that covers a moment in the lifetime of one of the universe’s essential entities. Sandman is a collection of ten trade paperbacks filled of tales that will bring you joy, cry, hope, and desire.

>Brian K Vaughn’s Saga

Saga is a rom-com galactic opera that debuted in 2014. Brian K Vaughan -famed for his contributions on Lost and other highly lauded comic books such as Y: The Last Man, Paper Girls, and Runways -wrote the graphic novel. As a parent, he is said to have been profoundly influenced by Star Wars. In addition to the Hugo, the series has received 12 Eisner and 17 Harvey Accolades.

>DC Comics’ Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol is a heroic squad from DC Universe, but it is much more than just that. Arnold Drake and Bob Haney painted the first Doom Patrol, which was published in 1963. This comic book series has been relaunched and has several iterations in various realms. Doom Patrol is a bunch of misfits whose abilities, rather than making them all-powerful, have caused estrangement and suffering. They’ve been nicknamed the “World’s Strangest Superheroes."

>DC’s Superman: Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?

This is the story of how Superman, as we knew him from his debut in Action Comics to the Crisis on Infinite Earths, came to an end. It is a love letter to pre-Crisis Superman. Byrne’s reboot above turned him from the Man of Tomorrow to the Man of Steel, which brought an end to the series.

>Frank Miller’s Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Frank Miller’s dystopian 1980s fiction is about an aged Bruce Wayne in a gang-infested Gotham. This is the gloomy, nasty Batman that Christian Bale and Ben Affleck grew up to be. Another legendary comic book, this four-issue novella by Frank Miller, widely regarded as one of the best Dark Knight tales in the DC Comics pantheon, presents a realistic and gritty ’80s story.

>Kingdom Come by Mark Waid/Alex Ross

Alex Ross has illustrated this as Marvel’s dark mirrored counterpart. Kingdom Come is a DC comics dystopia in which Superman, appalled by the brutality of new heroes, withdraws from civilization. Then an accident occurs, and superheroes are blamed for irradiating the majority of the USA’s breadbasket. The upcoming confrontation between superpowered beings and humans is shaped by Batman, Superman and Lex Luthor, and many others.

