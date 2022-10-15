A Burning Sensation While Peeing Or Hints Of Blood In The Urine Can Indicate UTI - Know Symptoms And Causes

A Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) can be caused by bacteria, fungi, and in rare cases, by viruses. It is one of the most common infections. Our urinary system includes kidneys, ureters, bladder, and the urethra. Due to their anatomy, females are at a higher risk of developing a UTI than males. A majority of the infection only involves the lower tract - the urethra and the bladder. However, although rare it can also develop in the upper tract- ureters, and kidneys and can be severe.
Symptoms of UTIs are –
Strong urge to pee which lingers for a few days
Burning sensation while peeing
Peeing frequently and in small amounts
Urine that appears cloudy
Urine may appear red, or pink due to signs of blood in the urine
Pelvic pain (in women) especially around the pubic bone.
Strong or foul-smelling urine
Incontinence or urine leakage
What can cause a UTI?
UTIs typically develop when bacteria enter the urinary tract through the urethra and start to spread in the bladder. There are multiple factors that may put you at risk of UTI -
Age
UTI can become common for the older demographic (in females), as with age the good bacteria in the body have a tough time-fighting infection. Hormones, especially estrogen levels drop that causes the skin and tissue between the urethra and the vaginal opening to get thin and dry making it easy for the bacteria to grow.
Prolonged bed rest or reduced mobility after surgery
A previous UTI or a recent urinary procedure
Urinary surgery or Urinary Tract examination that requires medical instruments can increase the risk of developing a UTI
Obstructions or blockages in the Urinary Tract like enlarged prostate, kidney stones, a certain type of cancer
Extensive use of catheters, which may make one vulnerable to UTI
Diabetes
Pregnancy or birth control
Abnormal urinary structure by birth
Weakened Immunity System
Diabetes and other diseases can weaken the immunity of a person and increase their risk of UTIs.
Note – The terms female and male or women and men in this article refer to the sex assigned at birth.
