A Casual Side of haute couture on Paris runway for Chanel

Chanel creative director Virginie Viard opted for a low-key rendition of haute couture for the French fashion house’s fall-winter runway show on Tuesday at Paris. The designer label showcased a mix of long, full-skirted dresses and tweed ensembles with slightly relaxed fits.

The label took to a horse arena on the outskirts of Paris, building a set that played with optical effects, with geometric patterns running at a slant while large silver globes hung from the ceiling.

The show opened with a projection of Pharrell Williams playing a drum set, with grinding electronic music in the background.

As soon as the soundtrack switched to soothing vocals, out came a wavy-haired model in a lime green skirt and jacket kicking off the fashion line-up. Other models followed, zig-zagging across the floor, in beige, pale pinks, and all-black looks.

Jackets were paired with loose trousers or skirts that swished around the ankles, with pockets and rows of buttons punctuating the house’s signature tweeds, in various patterns, including stripes.

Low heels and floppy hats added to the casual flavor of the lineup, shimmery embellishments kept to a minimum.

Closing the show, even the traditional bride in an all-white wedding dress looked relaxed, her hands thrust in front pockets. A simple white bow placed on her head, the tails of the ribbon left streaming down behind.

