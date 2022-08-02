A Complete Guide to Sattvic Diet: What To Eat And What Not To

Sattvic is derived from ‘sattva’- a Sanskrit word, a complex concept in Indian philosophy, used in many contexts. The term ‘sattva’ means “pure, essence, conscious, wise, rudiment of life."

According to Ayurveda, “Sattva" defines anything pure in quality. Ayurveda emphasizes having a Sattvic diet as it can help lead a healthful life. A Sattvic diet promotes the purity of mind and body both. It’s more of a lifestyle, more than just vegetarianism.

Factors accompanying a Sattvic diet

The diet’s composition and the quality of food

Sattvic foods are plenteous in prana (life-force), vegetarian, seasonal, fresh and easy to digest when cooked properly. This food is not processed, is free of preservatives and is grown in a chemical-free environment.

The atmosphere where food is prepared

The atmosphere in which food is prepared must be clean and clutter-free. The cook should have taken a bath, must wear clean clothes, and should have clear thoughts. The kitchen must be calm and pleasant during food preparation to enhance the food’s quality.

The mindset of the individual who prepares the food

Preparing food with a lot of care and love creates positive, energetic vibrations which get absorbed by the food during preparation and have an overall positive impact on our health.

Furthermore, there are references and guidelines on diet and gunas in the Bhagvad Gita and a few ancient literature books. As per the great books, the food an individual prefers and eats influences their thought processes and nature. The famous Chhāndogya Upaniṣhad emphasizes sattvic foods since eating such foods purifies the mind and becomes part of our pure consciousness. The Upanishad says, “āhāra śhuddhau sattva śhuddhiḥ", which means people with pure minds prefer pure sattvic food.

In the famous Bhagvad Gita, Krishna tells Arjun that the food inclination is predominantly of three kinds; the same is valid for the penance, grimness, and good cause they are leaned toward.

Foods that can be eaten

Grains: Whole grains like aged and brown rice, millets (jowar, bajra, ragi and so on), oats, grain, and whole wheat. Bread, being processed and containing yeast, isn’t considered sattvic.

Pulses: Moong dal, lentils, yellow peas and soybean.

Natural fruits: Almost all organic products are viewed as Citrus organic products (oranges, lemons, sweet lime, and grapes). Melons, Apples, bananas, berries, apricots, dates, mangoes, peaches, pears and plums are particularly sattvic.

Vegetables: Almost all vegetables are part of the sattvic diet except onion and garlic, which are considered Rajasic and have a sharp pungent smell. Mushrooms and potatoes are considered tamasic in nature.

Combining the above vegetables with different food sources or flavours can invalidate their adverse consequences.

Dairy: According to Ayurveda, milk is one of the perfect sattvic food varieties, which is the essence of therapeutic and medicinal plants the animal has eaten. Milk is accepted to increase strength and life and has a sedating effect. Milk items like butter, ghee, homemade paneer/curd and whey are considered sattvic.

Nuts, seeds and Oils: Any nuts and seeds that are not simmered or salted are considered. Almonds soaked overnight and peeled for consumption are considered excellent for wellbeing. Ayurveda recommends cold-squeezed oils.

Sweeteners: Honey is regarded as a natural sweetener and is known for helping in immunity.

Flavours: Spices utilized usually in our families like pepper, jeera, dhania, ginger, and turmeric help in digestion, have anti-microbial properties and have a few other health advancing compounds.

Foods considered as Rajasic and tamasic should be avoided when on a sattvic diet.

Foods to be avoided

When on a sattvic diet do not eat - salty and sour foods, tea, coffee, alcohol, onions and garlic, frozen food, fast food, microwaved foods, processed foods, meat, fish, eggs and leftovers or previously prepared food.

Benefits of the Sattvic Diet

Amit Juneja, CEO of Annakoot, an ardent believer in the sattvic regime, enunciated, “Sattvic diet is holistic in nature, purifying the mind and the body from unhealthy toxins and balancing the two with perfection. Moreover, a healthy diet routine boosts the brain with energy, peacefulness and satisfaction."

A sattvic diet is loaded with this goodness and promises a healthy immune system, eventually shields the body and keeps diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and heart disease symptoms at bay.

