A Guide for Getting a Fruit Facial at Home

The juiciest skincare fad that will always occupy a special place in our hearts is fruit facials. It’s incredible how it makes your skin glow. The facial includes fruit-based DIY skincare steps, which is the greatest part. Additionally, fruit facials are available in salons, and you may schedule an appointment at any time to indulge yourself. However, the answer is a resounding YES if you’re asking whether you can perform a fruit facial on yourself at home. Check out this useful manual for a detailed explanation of how to perform a fruit facial at home.

Right Planning for Fruit Facial

Advertisement

With these simple instructions, you can give your skin a fruit facial at home. Your preferred daily skincare products and some simple fruits, which you may already have in your cupboard, are all you need.

1. Cleanse your skin

Start by using a face cleanser to cleanse your skin. To get your fruit facial off to a good start, apply a fruit-infused face cleanser. Before beginning any skincare routine, especially a facial, always clean your skin.

ALSO READ: Revamp Your Skincare Routine With These DIY Ideas

Advertisement

2. Use A Fruit Scrub To Exfoliate

A few orange peels should be spread out on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper and dried in the oven. Remove the dry peels and powderize them in a mixer. To make a scrub, combine a spoonful of this orange peel powder with a tablespoon of milk cream. After massaging this homemade fruit scrub into damp skin, rinse it off. Dead skin cells will be removed, pores will be thoroughly cleaned, and the skin will become more radiant.

3. Apply a fruit face pack

Advertisement

With your favourite fruits, create a fruit pack. Papaya pulp can be used to make a thick paste by combining it with some Fuller’s earth, some honey, and other ingredients. After 20 minutes, remove the paste from your skin by wiping it off. Use warm water to rinse.

ALSO READ: Dry, Oily or Blemished Skin? Add Serum to Your Skincare Routine

4. Moisturize and massage your skin

Apply a moisturiser on your face and neck after rinsing off the fruit face pack. For optimum effects, rub it into your skin using facial massage techniques. After using the moisturiser, you can massage your face with a Gua Sha tool or jade roller. You can also use a facial oil.

5. Use SPF to protect yourself

Always finish up your fruit facial with sun protection; this is also how salon facials are completed. To protect your skin from UV harm, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

ALSO READ: Three Facials You Must Try to Restore Your Glow

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here