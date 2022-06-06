A Guide on How to Preserve Your Luxurious Couture Pieces

When you wear that couture piece that made people pour compliments in the event is precious to you. They are labour intensive and crafted carefully by skilled artisans who have given their time to create timeless pieces which are idealized and curated by the designers. When you invest a good amount on these luxurious pieces, you have to make sure to take proper measures to keep them as new as they were. There is nothing better than heirloom pieces, so here are a few tips to keep your designer wear in pristine condition:

Fold, not hang them

Hanging your couture is never recommended. The hanging garment in your closet over a while can affect the shape of the garment. Such pieces should be kept neatly folded in a cool dark place, where moisture won’t affect them.

Use butter paper or Muslin Cloth

You might have noticed that your grandmother or mother has preserved their wedding saree or old silk sarees draped in a muslin cloth. That is because Muslin cloth prevents dust from setting on them. But Muslin doesn’t come cheap, so you can use butter paper.

Keep them clean

If needed, only then send it to trusted dry-cleaners who have expertise in luxury garments and can be trusted to get the garment in one piece as new as you bought. It is also the same for your handbags, do store them with acid-free tissue and in their original boxes.

Clove or Lavender

After you keep it folded and wrap your outfit, it is important to keep away from pests and bad odors. You can make a small bag filled with cloves or lavender to avoid the pests. Whenever you take it out next time, the fresh fragrance will be present.

Let it breathe

Once in a while, it is always good to take the outfit out of your closet and let the fabric breathe. Keep them under the sun for a while to kill the bacteria and also there will be no permanent creases and will keep the colour of the garment alive in the long running.

