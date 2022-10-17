A Guide To Making Homemade Body Scrubs for Flawless Skin During This Festive Season

Even though we love our skincare products, we occasionally have the temptation to raid the kitchen cupboard and come up with a homemade recipe. Furthermore, these DIY recipes frequently alter the entire cosmetic industry, so we no longer feel the need to spend a fortune on commercial goods. So, if you’re wanting to make homemade body scrubs for glowing skin this Diwali, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with some incredible recipes for body scrubs that will gently exfoliate your skin and leave you feeling and looking great. We offer body scrub recipes for every skin type, which is good news! With these homemade scrubs, Diwali in 2022 is going to be fantastic since your skin will feel refreshed.

Top 5 home-made body scrubs for regenerating your skin

Coffee exfoliant: Coffee’s antioxidant properties shield the skin from external assaults, while sugar is a fantastic natural exfoliant that removes dead skin cells gently. Making homemade coffee body scrubs at home is simple.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of coffee beans

quarter cup brown sugar

Olive oil, 1 tbs

two capsules of vitamin E

Method: These ingredients should be combined to create a coarse paste. Massage this paste for five to seven minutes over each body section. After using this body scrub, rinse it off with warm water. The majority of skin types can use this recipe.

Body scrub with coconut oil and sugar: Sugar gently removes dead skin cells, while coconut oil has hydrating characteristics. This combination results in soft, supple skin. Those with typical skin types should use this body scrub.

Ingredients:

Extra virgin coconut oil, 1/2 cup

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Method: All the components should be combined in a bowl. Scrub your entire body with this mixture. This body scrub made of coconut oil and sugar should be massaged for three to five minutes. Normal and mixed skin types work best with this homemade body scrub.

Sugar and tomato body scrub: The skin benefits of tomato juice include mild exfoliation, acne control, skin tone whitening, relief from sunburns, and a delay in the aging process. On the other hand, sugar removes dead skin while keeping moisture in the skin. One of the greatest DIY body cleansers for delicate skin is this one.

Ingredients:

one tomato

two teaspoons of sugar

Method: To obtain tomato juice, place the tomato in a blender. Make a coarse paste out of it by mixing in two teaspoons of sugar. Use this to scrub your entire body, then wash it off with warm water. Both oily and sensitive skin types might benefit from this homemade body scrub.

Banana and oatmeal body scrub: Oatmeal not only exfoliates the skin but also thoroughly washes it, resulting in clean skin. Additionally, it promotes collagen synthesis, fades tan, and lessens redness. Bananas are full with nutrients that moisturize dry skin, ward off wrinkles, and lighten age spots.

Ingredients:

one ripe banana

1 tablespoon of oats, ground

1 teaspoon of rosewater

Method: Use a fork to thoroughly mash a ripe banana to get a smooth puree. Add some rosewater and a tablespoon of ground oats to it. Mix thoroughly, then cleanse your body for four to five minutes. Use lukewarm water to rinse this banana-oats scrub after five minutes. All skin types are suitable for this body scrub.

Gram body scrub with milk: This body scrub has a long history of use in India; many homes commonly use it as a pre-wedding body scrub. The components in this body scrub, which also includes oats, milk, turmeric, and gram flour, all offer beneficial properties for the skin.

Both rice flour and gram flour have exfoliating qualities that leave skin shining and free of impurities. Milk moisturizes the skin, and turmeric exfoliates it thoroughly. The ideal skin types for this are normal and combination, and it may be used as a body and facial scrub.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of flour, gram

one teaspoon of rice flour

a half-teaspoon of ground oats

A little turmeric

1 tablespoon of milk

Method: Make a paste by combining all of these ingredients in a bowl. The amount of the components can be changed to create a thick paste. Use this to scrub your entire body, then rinse it off with warm water. The best candidates for this body scrub have normal to mixed skin types.

Try these DIY body scrubs this Diwali to give your skin a healthy glow.

