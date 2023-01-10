A Literature Festival Set To Rock The Capital

India has achieved extensive growth in literary creation across the globe along with emerging as one of the largest in literary consumption. PragatiEVichaar Literature Festival celebrates this literary ecosystem through organising numerous valuable sessions by eminent and empowering speakers from 9th January 2023 till 14th January 2023. The hybrid literature festival will see esteemed orators, speakers, authors who shall impart knowledge on notable themes including History and Mythology, Mental Health, Nationalism and Women Empowerment. These sessions shall be lectured by Devdutt Pattanaik, Sangeeta Goswami, Dr. Tarun Sehgal, Trasvin Jittidecharak (Thailand), Kristenn Einarsson (Norway), Zeynep Atiker (Turkey), Ma Anand Sheela, Sujata Parashar, Anita Krishan, Maria Goretti, Saksham Garg, Aman Singh Maharaj and Kapil Gupta.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Minister of Labour and Employment will preside over as the chief guest and will address the attendees upon his book, ‘The Rise of BJP’. The day shall converge upon interactive sessions embracing mental health and wellness, the art of fiction, how personal experiences and true narratives rule the roost. PVLF’s knowledge partner, Nielsen BookData shall discuss the importance of data in schools and children’s book publishing, while Solh Wellness will lead a session around mental health.

Advertisement

This year’s theme is Taking Humaity Forward and the event shall include biography, poetry and storytelling. The event shall be dealing with various themes including mental health and wellness, history and mythology, nationalism and patriotism, women empowerment and sustainability.

Mr Pranav Gupta, Co-founder, Frontlist Media, says, “I am extremely proud of how PVLF Excellence Awards have evolved over the last 2 years. The entire publishing ecosystem works with us knowing fully well that we are the only unbiased and number driven awards in this industry. That is the true essence and true value of PragatiEVichaar Literature Festival".

“Promoting true literature by getting some of the best new and debut authors to share their works and their ideas is what makes us a distinct brand. We have a very exciting line up for everyone at both the virtual event as well as the physical PVLF day on 14th Jan," adds Kapil Gupta, Co-founder, Frontlist Media

Advertisement

Overall, the event shall bestow and furnish a platform to the authors to promote themselves. PVLF encourages and stimulates new authors to enhance their public visibility and popularise Indian Literature across the world.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here