A Look At Diseases That Can Lead To Heart Attack

Loss of blood supply to the heart causes heart attack, which is a serious medical condition. People suffer from heart attacks mostly due to high BP, high levels of cholesterol and obesity. But these are not the only diseases that cause heart attacks. Many focus on a happy heart instead of a healthy heart. If we ignore the health of the heart, there can be various medical issues.

What is a heart attack?

According to NHs, lack of blood to the heart may seriously damage the heart muscles and can be life-threatening.

Diseases That Cause Heart Attacks

Due to the busy lifestyle, heart health has changed, which has a bad effect on health. Due to the busy lifestyle, problems like stress, blood pressure, obesity and diabetes are seen. While these diseases are harmful within themselves, they also affect heart health on a large scale. Due to these, the heart gets weak and the risk of heart-related diseases can increase.

Now, let’s take a look at what causes heart attacks and affects heart health.

1. Consuming a high-fat diet can increase the risk of coronary artery disease, which is the main cause of heart disease.

2. Diabetes also increases the risk of heart attack to a great extent.

3. The functioning of the heart gets affected due to high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. These diseases can cause problems in pumping blood to the heat, which leads to a heart attack.

4. Excess weight gain is not good for the heart.

5. If the oxygen level in the body decreases, the heart can stop working. The condition is called hypoxia. However, it is less visible.

6. Drug misuse can also cause heart attacks. If drugs such as cocaine are misused, it can shrink the coronary artery, which can disrupt the blood supply and increase the risk of heart attack.

7. Blood clots can also increase the risk of a heart attack.

