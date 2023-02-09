A Look at Kiara Advani’s Simple Yet Beautiful Mangalsutra, That Goes Well With Her Western Clothing; Pics Inside

Recently, the Shershaah couple released their first wedding photos, breaking the internet in the process. The two looked so charming and sweet, that admirers can’t stop gushing about them. The couple made their first public appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra today, and they looked just as adorable. The spectators were drawn to everything, from Kiara’s sindoor to Sidharth’s act of protection for her. But Kiara’s mangalsutra was the only item that caught attention.

Kiara’s understated and refined mangalsutra

Kiara Advani wore all-black clothing and looked chic. She wore full-sleeved black sweater top and black velvet leggings. She also had a scarf with patterns of forests that was grey in colour. Kiara wore black sunglasses and kept her hair open. The newlywed showed off her stunning mangalsutra, which stood out. The centrepiece of Kiara’s mangalsutra, a sleek gold chain with a little diamond pendant, gleamed brilliantly.

Check out Kiara’s mangalsutra here:

Sidharth and Kiara looked lovely in the photos. Sidharth and Kiara appeared to be twins. The actress was seen wearing a casual attire in addition to her pink chooda. Their followers were extremely impressed by their first public appearance as a married couple. They keep gushing over them. Sidharth and Kiara are expected to go to Delhi first for the grah pravesh puja, according to earlier reports. They will later throw a gathering in the capital for relatives and friends.

According to sources in India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding celebrations would continue long after their idyllic Jaisalmer nuptials. According to reports, the couple will throw two celebrations, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. According to additional sources, the newlyweds will take a private aircraft directly to Delhi from Jaisalmer and then proceed to Sidharth’s Delhi home. On February 9, the couple will host a reception in Delhi. Sid-Kiara will return to Mumbai on February 10. The Shershaah couple will host the Mumbai event on February 12 and invite the media, according to earlier reports.

