A Look At Refreshing Summer Drink Recipes

Summer is already here and to save ourselves from the soaring heat, we drink a lot of water and water-based drinks. But some of the drinks are harmful and can affect our health and body. If you are someone who likes to relish homemade summer drinks instead of soda, cola, or packaged things available in the market, then it is one of the best things.

In this article, we are taking a look at some homemade drinks made using coconut milk. They are tasty, healthy and have lots of benefits.

In the summer, everyone likes to drink cold and delicious drinks. They not only quench our thirst but also keep us hydrated. Drinking market drinks or packaged juices can harm your health and it is advised to quash your thirst with homemade drinks. Keep yourself hydrated and protected during this humid and hot weather.

During summers, you can try and make homemade drinks using coconut milk. Coconut milk is rich in antioxidants and is packed with many vitamins and minerals. In such a situation, if you are planning to try some new drinks, then definitely try these drinks at home.

Oreo Coconut Milk Shake : To make an oreo coconut milkshake, first add oreo biscuits, coconut sugar, chocolate powder, and coconut milk, according to your taste, in a blender jar and blend it well. Now, add some ice cubes and vanilla ice cream to it and blend it once again. Now, pour the milkshake into the glass and garnish it by adding a scoop of chocolate powder, chocolate chips, and vanilla ice cream.

: To make an oreo coconut milkshake, first add oreo biscuits, coconut sugar, chocolate powder, and coconut milk, according to your taste, in a blender jar and blend it well. Now, add some ice cubes and vanilla ice cream to it and blend it once again. Now, pour the milkshake into the glass and garnish it by adding a scoop of chocolate powder, chocolate chips, and vanilla ice cream. Avocado Coconut Milk Smoothie : To make this, put 1 cup coconut milk, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, 1/2 avocado (peeled), and 2 frozen peeled bananas in a blender jar and mix. Now, pour it into a glass and serve with ice cubes.

: To make this, put 1 cup coconut milk, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, 1/2 avocado (peeled), and 2 frozen peeled bananas in a blender jar and mix. Now, pour it into a glass and serve with ice cubes. Coconut Milk Lemonade: If you want to make a refreshing drink then you must try this recipe. Before making lemonade, you have to make its syrup. For this, take half a cup of sugar and half a cup of water in a vessel and heat it till the sugar dissolves. When the syrup is ready, turn off the gas and let it cool. Now, take some sugar syrup in a glass and mix it well with a little lemon juice. Then add 2 cups of coconut milk and ice cubes. Now garnish it with mint leaves and serve it immediately.

Try these amazing drinks and stay cool and hydrated in the summers.

