A Meeting of Styles: Fashion Designers Collaborate To Create Stunning and Aesthetic Collections

In India too, fashion collaborations are picking up steam, with some expected and some surprising pairings taking centre stage. The newest partnership to emerge features two brands that at first glance seem like the odd couple, but a closer look at the collection, the values and overall ethos of both brands lead to a classic ‘Ah ha!’ moment.

Lovebirds Studio, founded by partners in design and life, Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh is known for its clean lines and minimal aesthetic. NorBlack NorWhite, the brainchild of Marita Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar is a bold brand that is no stranger to collaboration, having partnered with Disapora Co and others in recent times. While seemingly different, the creators of both brands have been close friends for many years and often choose ensembles from each others’ collections for special occasions.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Times The Actor Has Been The King of Cool Casual Wear

Advertisement

In the words of Gursi Singh, the two brands ‘come from strong individual universes that live in the same galaxy but are miles apart’. Despite the obvious differences in brand aesthetics for, both brands are more similar than they would appear. Both the brands are advocates of using local textiles and working with craftsmen across the country. They are known for using old school design techniques and possessing a global outlook and clientele while remaining firmly rooted in Indian culture and their collaborative collection is a testament to their values while drawing from both brands’ individual character.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The collection, which is available online on both brand websites and will be available at the Lovebirds store in Mumbai from November 9th for a limited period of two weeks features co-ord sets, shirt dresses and more. The pieces in the line make use of the latter’s bold colour palette while weaving in the former’s recognisable diamond motif in sequins. Marita Kapadiya’s detailed use of textiles merges seamlessly with Lovebirds’ elaborate use of pleats, clean lines and silhouettes. Printing techniques are visible in the use of Lovebirds’ signature dot pattern as well.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor; Get Celebrity Inspired Fresh-face Look

Limited edition pieces from the collaboration include splatter dyes crepe separates with graduated pleats, circle dyed separates and a free flowing shirt dress that are an amalgamation of both these brand’s creative styles.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here