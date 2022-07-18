A Monsoon Guide for Pets

Monsoon is a season to rejoice. A celebration as it brings much-needed relief from the sweltering heat. However with the pleasant weather, it brings with it a new set of challenges, especially for our beloved pet pooches. It is important that we keep our canine friends healthy and ensure they don’t fall ill.

Depending on a dog’s lifestyle and general preferences and age, dog care in the rainy season will look different in different family set-ups.

Here are some general tips that will help you keep a tab on your dog’s wellbeing in the rainy season -

Advertisement

Extra attention to hygiene

Ensure that your pets’ utensils are cleaned often and their water bowl is replenished with fresh water. “Monsoon brings with it, different kinds of bugs, worms, and bacteria, so proper hygiene is essential to keep these at bay," says Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head of Veterinary services, DCC Animal Hospital.

Nutrition

A balanced diet, rich in fibre, carbohydrates, protein and minerals is essential in this weather. Keep a tab on food allergies and avoid those food items. Consult your vet to know which ingredients will be good for your dog in the monsoon season. “Add supplements like Omega 3,6, and minerals to your furry baby’s diet to ensure all-around development," adds Sharma.

Advertisement

Vaccination and proper health checks

Like humans, even our pets are extremely vulnerable to skin infections and other health issues in the rainy season. Firstly, ensure regular health check-ups are done by a qualified vet whenever the season changes. Secondly, provide deworming vaccination as and when required.

Regular grooming

Along with a good diet, regular grooming is essential during monsoons. The humid weather can mean a damp coat for your furry friend and that’s never a good idea. To prevent skin issues, it is important that proper grooming sessions are undertaken.

These are just some basic tips to ensure the dogs stay healthy and happy during the rainy season. Add lots of cuddles to the above list, and your pet dog will always be joyful.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.