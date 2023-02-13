Home » News » Lifestyle » A Nawab Like No Other, Times Saif Ali Khan Gave Us Some Serious Fashion Goals

A Nawab Like No Other, Times Saif Ali Khan Gave Us Some Serious Fashion Goals

Casuals or formals, Saif really knows what works best for him and never leaves an opportunity to play his strengths and ace his fashion looks

February 13, 2023

What do of think of these looks, goals or not? (Images: Instagram)
Saif Ali Khan has always been a cut above the rest, whether that is through his warm and humble demeanour, his sense of humour or his sense of fashion. When it comes to fashion, the Nawab of Pataudi likes to keep it smart and chic. Even his casual attires scream out the fact that he definitely loves comfort. If he is dressing up for an event he for sure likes to go all classic but his sense of fashion and styling can definitely be defined as “timeless".

Saif’s old-world charm just makes everything look great on him and in case you are trying to amp up your style game and try playing out with a few classics then Saif is literally the best to take some cues from.

In a sharp white bandhgala with a red pocket square, and that swag, Saif was royalty personified as he represented Indian cinema on a global stage at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Flanked by his lady love, Kareena Kapoor Khan on one side, Saif’s white tuxedo look from the Red Sea Festival will definitely go down in history because of how poised and stylish it is.

This personalised touch is making our hearts melt.

Make way for Star-Lord who stuck to his roots with a personalised jacket of the rich Pataudi legacy, boot-cut jeans and rugged boots at the Marvel event in Mumbai. The stache added to the whole vibe!

This picture from Saif’s Maldives vacation with his family is literally a picture postcard material.

White loose fitted shirt, casual flip flops, red shorts and that father-son vibe, style is always effortless for the nawab of Pataudi.

The most stylish family ever as they brought in New Year’s at the famed Gstaad Palace in Switzerland. The tuxedo made him look sharp!

