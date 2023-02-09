A Peek at Rashmika Mandanna’s Airport Outfit, That Featured a Knit Top Priced at a Hefty 2.05 Lacs

As part of the glamour industry, celebrities are known to spend a lot of money on designer clothing. Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen at the airport sporting a plain knit shirt, but what really caught our eye was the price. At the Mumbai airport today, the Pushpa actress donned a knit top by Dolce & Gabbana valued at Rs 2,05,881. It’s true what you just read!

Check out her outfit right here:

Rashmika Mandanna is wearing a ridiculously priced casual airport outfit, as shown in the pictures. The broad neck, knit long sleeves, and lacing details on the top give this everyday item more appeal. Rashmika paired it with a pair of torn denim jeans, which cost about Rs 2 lac in Indian Rupees (about USD 2,495). Over that, she wore a belt, and her glasses finished off the ensemble. With her airport attire, she made a fashionable yet sharp impression. We were equally drawn to the black boots!

But is so much money really worth her top?

Rashmika was last spotted, though, in the Sidharth Malhotra and Vijay Thalapathy-starrer Mission Majnu and Varisu. Rashmika Mandanna will soon team up with Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2 on a new schedule. Rashmika is anticipating working with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, and there have been rumours that she will sign a new Bollywood movie after visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office.

