A Quick Hill Repeat For Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar in Madurai

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are known to set couple fitness goals. Almost always on the run, Milind found the perfect life partner in his wife who shares the same enthusiasm for fitness as him. From travelling, working out and exploring cuisines together, the power duo is inseparable. The couple, currently in Madurai, decided to go for a quick sprint in the hills. Ankita shared a few snippets from their run before the flight. The last selfie shows the veteran model-actor and his fitness enthusiastic partner smiling post-run.

The hashtags used in Ankita’s caption indicate that the couple were fighting lazy during their Tuesday training. Ankita captioned the post, A quick hill repeat for today in Madurai before the flight. So good to run with you Milind Soman."

Milind and Ankita seem to enjoy running in the hills. Earlier, we saw the couple enjoy a 20km sprint together in a video shared by Ankita. Sharing the post, she wrote, “What a perfect date looks like to us. 20km run in the hills." Fans have reacted with clap and heart emojis for the rockstar couple in the comment section. Would you take up this challenge?

When not inspiring fans with their fitness levels, the duo gives major relationship goals. Do you know what the couple does when not running? Well, they smile. In an Instagram Reels, we saw the duo enjoying each other’s company. Be it traveling, exploring, doing pottery or just eating.

Milind has recently starred in the web-series Four More Shots Please!.and Paurashpur. Best-known for featuring in Alisha Chinai’s music video Made In India, Milind has appeared in films namely 16 December, Say Salaam India,Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula and Bajirao Mastani. The star was also a co-judge on television shows - India’s Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year.

