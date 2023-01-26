A Scrumptious Avocado Burger to Amp up Your Evening Snacking; Check Here

A hearty “yes" to evening snacks cause it really assists in controlling blood sugar levels and can help counteract the exhaustion that many of us experience as the day draws to a close. Avoiding intense hunger in the evening increases the likelihood that you won’t choose a nutritious dinner and will instead turn to processed and junk food.

The key to maintaining your weight and overall health is to eat frequently. In fact, all of your meals are equally necessary, and no one meal is more important or beneficial than another.

Chef Supreet Ghai, Director of Culinary, ibis & ibis styles India, provides a few delicious evening snack dishes in that case to make your evening a lot more delicious and healthy.

Take a look at them here.

Naughty Patty Avocado Burger

Ingredients Unit Unit Qty Burger bun 80 gm 80 Avocado Patty 1000 gm 80 lettuce Romaine 1000 gm 15 chipotle mayo (spread) 1000 gm 15 Gucamole salsa (Inhouse) 1000 gm 20 Butter 500 gm 15 Potato Wedges 2500 gm 80 Chipotale mayo on side 1000 gm 20 English Cheddar 1000 gm 15 Total weight of ingredients: 340

Method:

Cut the Sesame burger bun from the centre horizontaly. Apply butter on both the sides.

Toast the bun under the salamander oven or on hot plate.

Spread chipotle mayo on the bottom bread of the burger bun.

Add and arrange crispy lettuce on top.

Add deep fried Avocado patty and Add fresh guacamole.

Topped with Cheddar cheese, melt under salamander oven and close the bun.

Serve along with potato wedges and mustard mayo.

Chipotle Mayo

Ingredients Unit Unit Qty Mayo 1000 gm 500 Chipotle Paste 1000 gm 75 salt 1000 gm 1 Total weight of ingredients: 576

Method:

In a mixing bowl add Mayo, Dijon mustard, salt and mix it well.

Guacamole

Ingredients Unit Unit Qty Hass Avocado 1000 gm 150 Tomato(deseed) 1000 gm 12 Onion(Fine chopped) 1000 gm 18 Chilly(Fine chopped) 1000 gm 5 Corriender(Fine chopped) 1000 gm 6 Salt(Tata) 1000 gm 2 Total weight of ingredients: 193

Method:

Finely chop all the vegetables

In a bowl mix all the ingredents together.

Avacado Patty

Ingredients Unit Unit Qty Hass Avocado 1000 kg 1000 Bread Crumbs 1000 kg 250 Lemon Juice 1000 ml 100 Salt (Tata) 1000 kg 10 Total weight of ingredients: 1360

Method:

Mash the Avocado and add the bread crumbs,

Salt and lemon juice and mix well. Mould the mixture into Patty

shape and freeze.

