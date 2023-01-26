A Scrumptious Avocado Burger to Amp up Your Evening Snacking; Check Here

A hearty “yes" to evening snacks cause it really assists in controlling blood sugar levels and can help counteract the exhaustion that many of us experience as the day draws to a close. Avoiding intense hunger in the evening increases the likelihood that you won’t choose a nutritious dinner and will instead turn to processed and junk food.
The key to maintaining your weight and overall health is to eat frequently. In fact, all of your meals are equally necessary, and no one meal is more important or beneficial than another.
Chef Supreet Ghai, Director of Culinary, ibis & ibis styles India, provides a few delicious evening snack dishes in that case to make your evening a lot more delicious and healthy.
Take a look at them here.
Naughty Patty Avocado Burger
|Ingredients
|Unit
|Unit
|Qty
|Burger bun
|80
|gm
|80
|Avocado Patty
|1000
|gm
|80
|lettuce Romaine
|1000
|gm
|15
|chipotle mayo (spread)
|1000
|gm
|15
|Gucamole salsa (Inhouse)
|1000
|gm
|20
|Butter
|500
|gm
|15
|Potato Wedges
|2500
|gm
|80
|Chipotale mayo on side
|1000
|gm
|20
|English Cheddar
|1000
|gm
|15
|Total weight of ingredients:
|340
Method:
- Cut the Sesame burger bun from the centre horizontaly. Apply butter on both the sides.
- Toast the bun under the salamander oven or on hot plate.
- Spread chipotle mayo on the bottom bread of the burger bun.
- Add and arrange crispy lettuce on top.
- Add deep fried Avocado patty and Add fresh guacamole.
- Topped with Cheddar cheese, melt under salamander oven and close the bun.
- Serve along with potato wedges and mustard mayo.
Chipotle Mayo
|Ingredients
|Unit
|Unit
|Qty
|Mayo
|1000
|gm
|500
|Chipotle Paste
|1000
|gm
|75
|salt
|1000
|gm
|1
|Total weight of ingredients:
|576
Method:
- In a mixing bowl add Mayo, Dijon mustard, salt and mix it well.
Guacamole
|Ingredients
|Unit
|Unit
|Qty
|Hass Avocado
|1000
|gm
|150
|Tomato(deseed)
|1000
|gm
|12
|Onion(Fine chopped)
|1000
|gm
|18
|Chilly(Fine chopped)
|1000
|gm
|5
|Corriender(Fine chopped)
|1000
|gm
|6
|Salt(Tata)
|1000
|gm
|2
|Total weight of ingredients:
|193
Method:
- Finely chop all the vegetables
- In a bowl mix all the ingredents together.
Avacado Patty
|Ingredients
|Unit
|Unit
|Qty
|Hass Avocado
|1000
|kg
|1000
|Bread Crumbs
|1000
|kg
|250
|Lemon Juice
|1000
|ml
|100
|Salt (Tata)
|1000
|kg
|10
|Total weight of ingredients:
|1360
Method:
- Mash the Avocado and add the bread crumbs,
- Salt and lemon juice and mix well. Mould the mixture into Patty
shape and freeze.
