A Simple Guide To Planning The Best Bachelorette Party

Your best friend is getting married and she deserves a celebration with her close friends to enjoy the time. So, if you are the in-charge and need a little help planning for the party, remember that the event is all about the bride-to-be. Such kinds of parties can be a low-key lunch and dinner, or a weekend getaway to her favourite place and having a complete blast. Here is a simple guide to let you get started with the planning process.

When to book the date?

While there’s no concrete rule on when to host the party, ideally it can a month or two before the wedding. During this time, the bride-to-be might experience peak levels of stress, and she could really use a break and just hang out with her best friends.

When to start with the planning?

Depending on how extravagant you want the party to be, it will do no harm if you begin planning at least four to six months in advance. You will have ample time on your hands to plan the date, location, theme and attendees, book hotels and activities and carry it all out to the T.

How Many Days Should a Bachelorette Party Be?

This is ideally the bride-to-be’s call and you will have to make sure that other invitees on board are free during that time as well. However, a bachelorette party can be a cocktail party, a night out, an adventurous trip, or a weekend plan.

Who will get invited?

The bride-to-be decides who she wants to invite to her party. While some like to keep the invites limited to just close-knit friends, others prefer to extend the invitation to cousins, office colleagues and other friends as well. So get the guest list approved by her first.

Is there a need for an invitation card?

You can make use of technology by sending out an informal and short e-invite that will have the details of the party, the theme, the date, and the location. Sending out the invite will also help the guests understand the mood of the party.

Is there a need for a theme?

If you know what your best friend really likes, you can set the theme for the party and ask the guests to dress accordingly.

Do you need to give her a gift?

Gifts do not need an occasion. Bachelorette or not, gifts definitely can make her happy. You can get her something she can use during the party or personalize the gift to make it more special for her.

