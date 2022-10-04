A Sneak Peak Into The Fall Winter Fashion Trends

Fall winter is almost here. The phrase, winter is coming in pop fiction just sits comfortably now. It is time to ditch our favourite summer dresses for more defined silhouettes, blazers and pant suits in velvets, bold prints, and colours that make you joyful and happy. Let’s have a look at some trends for the winter.

Statement blazer dress

A Blazer dress brings perfect structure and chic to fall styling. While the blazer dress is not a surprise silhouette, the 2022-23 trend calls for a pop in this tailored piece of clothing with bright colours. “It is a wardrobe must have and can be styled as a dress or as a layered for a fitted underlayer. Style it with neutral colour accessories to offset the brightness or with tonal accessories for a bright monochrome look. If you are in a mood to experiment, style it with bright complementary colours to make the heads turn," says Mitali Joshi, Lead Designer, BoStreet.

Pant suit

Pant suits in handwoven raw silk fabric, banana and bamboo silk brocades and silk-ikat fabrics will be in vogue. “In our collection of pantsuits, which is a tribute to the age-old handloom sector in India, which has its roots in history but the fabrics produced are very much in sync with contemporary times and fashion. Various styles in sleeves, neckline and collar and pants have been explored along with hand embroidery to enhance the beauty of the garments," says Gautam Gupta, designer. Styles like peplum, long-line, cropped, etc, have been explored in blazers. Aesthetics sleeves can be manipulated with frills, balloon and puffed sleeves. To add to the style, hand-embroidered belts can be added.

Pattern blocked shirt

Pattern blocked shirts are an attention friendly trend for fall 2022. A casual day look, it is a perfect transition from summer to fall. The pattern block especially with Gingham checks is trending massively this fall, however you can also see patterns like aztec or even stripes in a few collections.

Statement sleeves

Statement sleeves are working their way to elevate the basics for fall 2022. “We can see this trend in essentials like a basic rib top with puffed sleeves, elaborate pleated sleeves or ruffle sleeves which just adds enough flamboyance to regular styling. Pair it up with basic bottoms and accessories to keep the sleeves the highlight of the look," adds Joshi.

