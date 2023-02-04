International getaways, luxury fashion and lifestyle products, curated experiences by the best in the business are up for grabs at Love, A Silent Auction to be held at the residence of the Mexican Ambassador in Delhi on 12th February, where all the proceeds go to help build a brand new LGBTQ+ Centre for the community at The Naz Foundation.

The Delhi Centre will be the city’s first of its kind LGBTQ+ community space offering a wide variety of services including counseling, sexual health, a resource hub, Queer talk podcasts to all of India, and a meeting space for LGBTQ+ organizations to come together and support each other.

“Our vision is to create a bustling space where the LGBTQ+ community feels safe, engaged and right at home. Section 377 may have been read down but we have a long way to go towards acceptance and equality. A centre like this strives to take the next step in creating that safe and equal space for the community," says The Naz Foundation founder Anjali Gopalan.

Love, A Silent Auction is being held to raise funds for building and operating costs of the centre. The soiree will be held at the residence of the Mexican Ambassador and promises to be a gala event. “We are delighted to host the event to raise funds for the centre. I have seen similar centres around the world becoming an anchor and shelter to the community and it’s great to see the initiative take form in India," says HRE Federico Salas, Ambassador Of Mexico to India.

If the concept of a Silent Auction and the opportunity to engage with some of the leading names from the business, art, and creative worlds on the day of the event is not exciting enough, then there are stunning items and experiences that people can bid on while doing their bit to support the Delhi LGBTQ+ Centre.

Luxury getaways from Goa to Florida, fashion items ranging from LV to Tarun Tahiliani, designer interiors and lifestyle products, artworks by renowned artists including Mario Miranda, curated experiences, and dining at the finest culinary establishments in the country are on the ticket at the silent auction.

Celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia, who is on the advisory board of the centre, and is also bringing her delectable dining experience to the auction appeals enthusiastically, “It’s about time our National Capital has a welcoming and thriving centre like this. I hope the community and our allies come out in large numbers to support the initiative at the auction."

Established in 1994, Naz began its work by addressing issues of HIV / AIDS and sexuality, before focusing on advocacy and successfully challenging the archaic Section 377, which criminalized homosexuality in India. It has also been running a home for orphan children living with HIV / AIDS in Delhi since 2001.

