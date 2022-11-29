A Tryst with Royal Kitchens for Delhiites

Cooking is a veritable art form, especially when it is practiced by royal chefs inside sprawling palace kitchens. Every royal family holds their family cooking traditions sacred, only sharing it with their trusted cook and their scions. It is a rare ingredient, a special technique or simply love of the art that makes every dish come out so pristine perfect.

Delhiites will get a rare chance to enjoy timeless culinary classics of four royal kitchens of India at Kitchen of the Kings: A Tryst with Royalty, hosted at Roseate House Delhi over the next four weekends. At these luxury dinners, organized in partnership with Royal Fables, one young royal with a knack for cooking will present his or her culinary delights to discerning guests every weekend.

Also Read: Kiara Advani Lives The Latex Life in Bold Black Pants, See Pics

Advertisement

The event was inaugurated on November 18, with an a-la-carte dinner presented by Rani Shailaja Katoch of Kangra-Lambagraon. A Sailana princess, Rani Shailaja Katoch has to her credit the promotion of not just the famed cuisine of her parental state but also a mastery over the famed Dham cuisine heritage that she inherited from her marital home. The famous Kangra Dham and select dishes from Sailana Rajputana cuisine were served to the guests for dinner at Kheer, the Indian restaurant at Roseate House Delhi.

The second weekend witnessed Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of Rampur presenting the lip-smacking Avadhi cuisine of Rampur. Two other present day scions of Princely India will showcase their inherited culinary culture to the guests over the next two weekends. On the third weekend, Tikarani Ritu and Tikasaaheb Ajatshatru Singh of Jammu & Kashmir will put together a lavish meal comprising Dogri food of Jammu and the fabled Wazwan of Kashmir. During the final weekend of the culinary event, guests will witness the coming alive of the finest Mewari cuisine from the kitchen of Kunwar Hemendra Singh of Bhainsrorgarh, which is a region rich in corn.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here