Aaj Ka Panchang, December 17: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, DECEMBER 17, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Pausha. On this day, Hindus will be observing only one religious event, which is Aadal Yoga. To make sure that a new work of yours or a ceremony you’re planning to conduct does not encounter any hurdles during the day, read on to learn about the auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other related details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON DECEMBER 17

The Sun will be rising at 7:07 AM and it will set at 5:27 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 1:32 AM and it will set at 1:06 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR DECEMBER 17

As per the Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi will be in effect till 3:41 AM on December 18. Thereafter, Dashami Tithi will take place. The Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect till 9:18 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi whereas the Moon will be placed in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 17

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:18 AM to 6:13 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:56 AM and 12:38 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 5:24 PM to 5:52 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:00 PM to 2:42 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR DECEMBER 17

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are expected to be in effect from 9:42 AM to 11:00 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 7:07 AM and 8:25 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:35 PM to 2:52 PM. This Saturday, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 7:07 AM to 8:30 AM.

