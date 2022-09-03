Aaliyah Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap’s Daughter Remembers Being in a Toxic Relationship and What Got Her Out of It

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, is a frequent user of social media. The YouTube star kid frequently posts updates about her life on Instagram. Aaliyah just posted a video in which she discussed how she managed to leave a terrible relationship. In a video named “Girl Talk episode 5" that she posted on YouTube on September 1, Anurag’s daughter responded to a number of queries from internet users. Have you ever been in a toxic relationship? a netizen questioned. Aaliyah talked about her private life in detail when asked, “And how did you get out of it?"

Advertisement

Aaliyah replied, “I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it. It’s not the simplest thing to get out of, especially if you have been together for a while since it is all you know. It becomes quite difficult when you try to picture yourself without that individual.

“She further revealed what helped her get over the toxic relationship. “What helped me was that I realised I needed to prioritise myself. And that’s what you should do. You should always put yourself first, and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly causing harm to your mental health, if it is affecting you strongly, then it’s important that you to prioritise yourself, your mental health and get out of it," shared Aaliyah.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Aaliyah and Shane Gregoire are presently dating. On social media, the star youngster frequently posts pictures of herself and her boyfriend together, and she is very outspoken about it. The ex-wife of Anurag, Aarti Bajaj is Aaliyah’s mother.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here