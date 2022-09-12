Aamna Sharif Gives Major Style Inspiration For Your Next Beach Vacation

Agree or not, Aamna Sharif’s Gram-worthy outfit dump seems like a treat to all her fans. After watching her feed aren’t we craving a vacation? Absolutely yes.

And for those of you who don’t know the actress is having a great time in the Maldives. From posing by the azure ocean lapping in the background to sharing glimpses of her lovely vacation outfits. Aamna surely knows the game of social media as she’s doing it in the best way possible.

She looked gorgeous in each outfit on her vacation, and we are not complaining. Giving us some major style inspiration for our next beach destination the actress wore a beautiful green striped co-ord set and we are already mesmerised by her beauty. The co-ord had a pretty balloon crop top and a flared palazzo and let’s not forget the little detailing, please. The crop top’s shelled detailings at the sleeves and palazzo’s blue tassels around the pockets made us go gaga over her.

Keeping it minimal she just added some beach-appropriate beaded layered bracelets and a pair of golden hoops. She finished the entire look with a white bag, that’s it.

Aamna made our weekend way better as she posted another video of herself enjoying the beach waves. No one could have slayed this outfit better than the diva herself that too on a beach. She wore a silver foiled co-ord set again but this time she went all blingy and experimental. Her goal-worthy body made the outfit look ten times better than the actual.

As she said “Daydreamer" and we all are dreaming of our next trip with some massive digital prints on our co-ord sets just like her.

On the work front, Aamna Sharif is seen alongside Gaurav Arora in Aadha Ishq. The show was released in May this year and is currently streaming on Voot Select.

