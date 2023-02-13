Aamna Sharif Is 'Breathing Dreams' In A Pastel Green Gown

Aamna Sharif is a well-known face on Indian television, and a look at her social media will prove that she is also an absolute fashionista. Time and again, the actress drops some incredible pictures, either from her photoshoots or from her vacations. Be it in an exquisite gown or casual wear, Aamna has never failed to amaze her fans with her drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Recently, Aamna Sharif shared a series of pictures in a pastel green gown, and we can’t take our eyes off the beauty. The actress picked up the gown from the fashion label Chic Le Frique’s shelf. Aamna looked just stunning in the long gown with dramatic cut-out full sleeves, a plunging neckline, detailing at the back, and a thigh-high slit. Aamna completed her look with minimal accessories. She chose exquisite golden stiletto heels, golden hoop earrings, and finger rings.

Aamna wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheekbones, and a shade of nude lipstick while sporting open, wavy curls. She captioned the pictures, “Breathing dreams like air."

Previously, the actress treated fans with several pictures from her Bali vacation. Aamna chose a blue cropped shirt with corset motifs, a sweetheart neckline, sleeveless details, and a knot in the middle. A pair of frayed blue denim shorts were worn with them. The actress wrote, “It was never the way she looked, always the way she was. I could’ve fallen in love with her with my eyes closed."

Aamna looked stunning in a white co-ord dress while in Bali. She sported a two-piece dress with black sunglasses as she struck a pose in the middle of the beach. She enhanced her look with gold drop earrings and a golden bracelet. She casually flaunted her beach waves and her sunkissed face as she happily posed for the camera.

Aamna Sharif became well known because of her debut programme, Kahiin Toh Hoga. She received a lot of praise for playing Kashish. The actress went on to appear in a number of shows after that, including the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, she has also appeared in music videos.

