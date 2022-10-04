Abide By These 4 Tips To Prevent Obesity In Childhood

A BMI of 30 or more is considered obese and is characterised by a high percentage of body fat. The rate at which obesity is increasing among children is worrisome. Additionally, being overweight or obese can result in a variety of psychological and physical problems. In recent decades, obesity has grown to be a significant public health concern, especially for children. From medicines to strict diet, there are multiple ways to cure this illness. However, prevention is a cure. A little care and alertness can protect your child from falling in the clutches of obesity.

Here are some preventive measures:

1. Eating Healthy

Most kids have poor eating habits, which makes it difficult for them to control their weight. To keep the child healthy and hearty, try to limit their calorie consumption and add more fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and legumes to their diet. A healthy diet plays a pivotal role in maintaining an individual’s health. Avoid eating processed, fatty, canned, and junk food to prevent weight gain. Avoid colas, sodas, sweets, junk food, and desserts as they are high in calories, can lead to weight gain, and they are also harmful for the overall health.

2. Exercise

Is your child glued to the mobile or TV screens? You need to break this habit. Parents must push their kids to burn those additional calories now more than ever. Being active can assist a child, in addition to reducing obesity, feeling more energised in class, reduce stress and anxiety, have a healthier heart, a good night’s sleep, as well as have a stronger immune system. They can indulge into any sports activity like swimming or can even go for simple walking and aerobics.

3. Set Consistent Sleep Routines

Sleeping well helps to prevent type 2 diabetes, obesity, and behavioural issues. Children who do not get enough sleep are more likely to gain unhealthy weight. Children can sleep better if their bedtime routine is followed consistently, even on the weekends.

4. Reduce Screen Time

Children who spend too much time in front of screens may experience disturbed sleep cycle, weight gain, and poor academic performance. It may also take a toll on their mental health. Reducing screen time can make more time available for family activities, hobbies, and can also take away the temptation to eat unhealthy foods. Turn off displays like computers, mobiles or television an hour before bed time.

