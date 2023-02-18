Abraham Thakore, Rimzim Dadu, Suneet Varma To Celebrate Luxury Fashion at The Luxo Show

With the motto, where fashion meets luxury, The Luxo Show is all set to woo fashionistas with its Pune edition. The two-day luxury fashion event will showcase global styles through one of a kind runway showcases and pop-ups.

Fashion industry bigwigs such as Abraham Thakore, Suneet Varma, Rimzim Dadu, Vaishal S, and Shruti Sancheti to name a few will be showcasing their latest collections at the two-day fashion event, which will be held on February 18th and February 19th at the Mayfield Estate in Pune.

Ahead of the luxury event, Rasika Wakalkar, a doyen in the world of fashion, has always aimed at putting Indian designers and Indian craftsmanship on the global map. As the founder of Rudraksh and creative director for the Pune edition of the The Luxo Show, it’s her vision to celebrate Indian designers and their work for the world to see. “Rudraksh has been Pune’s first multi-designer store and has always believed in creating a market where there was none, and growing the little that existed. The store believes in being an equal partner in our designer’s growth in Pune and to that effect has always been a bridge between designers and clients," says Rasika Wakalkar, adding, “The Curatorial Partnership with The Luxo Show has been symbiotic in this sense of setting new benchmarks for Indian designers in reaching out, in newer formats of engagement with local fashion and textile aficionados in Pune."

Advertisement

Rudraksh also brings to you a presentation on the Role of Modern Revival and Design Intervention in Traditional Textiles: Case Study of Kubsa with Founder, Geeta Patil. Geeta Patil is a textile designer and contemporary revivalist in traditional textiles of North Karnataka such as Guledgudda Khana and Ilkal Sarees. The presentation will be held at 5:30 pm on 19th February.

Advertisement

Apart from the extravagant fashion showcases, the event will also host a fashion pop-up between 5pm and 10pm, on 18th and 19th February. While the pop up is open to all, the fashion shows are by invite only.

Here’s what you can expect from the Pune Edition of The Luxo Show, this season:

18th February, 2023

Advertisement

7:30 PM: ABRAHAM & THAKORE | URVASHI KAUR

Known to craft contemporary yet non-conforming fashion that lasts seasons, Abraham & Thakore design sensibility is low key with a strong respect for material, form and craft. Creating fashion and textiles rooted in our Indian identity yet with a contemporary and international take, the designer duo believe that real luxury lies in specially crafted products in limited numbers of high quality.

Advertisement

Uravashi Kaur embodies glocal fashion –a hybrid expression of thinking globally and acting locally, keeping her designs global in their construction but definitely Indian in their sensibility. She endorses an alternate fashion movement by embracing heritage hand-woven, organic textiles, and natural dyes. Constant promotion and revival of indigenous Indian weaves and age-old techniques define her design philosophy.

8:30 PM: SHRUTI SANCHETI | KAMIL HEWAVITHARANA (SRI LANKA)

Shruti Sancheti is known and loved for her contemporary spin on traditional elements of design. The brand has successfully created a niche for itself by exploring innovative techniques while maintaining the brand’s inherent revivalist integrity.

Advertisement

Kamil is synonymous with luxury. All his designs are inspired by women looking outstanding and empowering while looking feminine and beautiful. He uses a lot of techniques which have transformed regular fabric into something unique, something different , by printing and different ways of pleating.

9:30 PM: VAISHALI S

Vaishali S is a brand that endeavours to take India’s diverse, intricate traditions to the global stage through renditions of classic weaves in unconventional silhouettes — making each Vaishali S creation a masterwork of wearable art that flaunts a rich history.

19th February, 2023

7:30 PM: AADYAM HANDWOVEN - AN ADITYA BIRLA INITIATIVE

Aadyam Handwoven is a corporate social initiative of the Aditya Birla Group working currently with weaver communities in India. some of them being - Varanasi, Pochampally, Bhuj, Kashmir, Bhadoi, etc. Their vision is to create a self-sustaining ecosystem for the finest artisans of the country by supporting and selling their crafts and thus impacting their quality of life.

8:30 PM: MANISH SAKSENA | WARP N’ WEFT BY SAGRIKA

Manish Saksena has been instrumental in creating landmark changes in the Lifestyle Industry in India through his experience in new and different formats of retail. With his latest collection, Manish attempts to create a new occasion with Kanjeevaram as equally relevant for a boardroom.

Deeply rooted in tradition and grandeur, with its own design ethos and innovation, Warp n’ Weft by Sagrika Rai, celebrates the versatility of textiles and enthrals with weaves inspired by nature, culture and history.

9:30 PM: RIMZIM DADU | SUNEET VARMA

Rimzim Dadu is known for her innovative surface texturing and creating unique pieces of clothing from unique materials. The designer has created a niche for herself in the fashion industry but she has never confined herself to only making clothes. Rimzim believes in a sustainable future and it’s reflected in her philosophy of not following trends but creating pieces that are timeless and stay relevant for years to come.

One of India’s foremost couturiers, Suneet Varma is a name that immortalizes glamour and timeless style. After getting his degree from Europe, he went on to work with renowned couturier Yves Saint Laurent in Paris. Meticulous craftsmanship, a strong design sensibility and an undying love for sartorial research, the Varma brand exudes fantasy, sexy sophistication and unadulterated femininity for the woman of today.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here