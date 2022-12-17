Home » News » Lifestyle » Ace Priyanka Chopra's Trending Hairstyles

Ace Priyanka Chopra's Trending Hairstyles

Priyanka has sported a plethora of hairstyles over the years and rocked each one, including bangs, top knots, and sleek, shining hair

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 11:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The diva has us swooning over her incredible hairdos, which we should all try. (Images: Instagram)
Be it in acting, fashion or singing, global icon Priyanka Chopra is an inspiration to many. Her recent Instagram posts grabbed the attention of her fans and they all are going gaga over it. We are talking about the actress’ new hairstyle. In an event, Priyanka was seen flaunting her new hairdo that’s wavy and got some highlights too.

Over the years, from bangs to top knots and sleek-shiny hair, Priyanka has been spotted in all kinds of hairstyles and aced each one of them. Now, the diva is making us love her stellar hairstyles that are worth taking notes from. She is a true inspiration to all those who want to experiment with their hairstyles and new looks.

Let’s have a look at her top hairdos:

 Long Mermaid Hair Look

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently debuted her ultra-long mermaid hair look on the red carpet of a film festival in Jeddah. Having a mid-length style for years, it was a fresh new look for the actor. With a deep side-parting, her long hair was styled into glossy curls. She carried a kaftan-style gown to complete her look.

Sleek and Shiny Hairstyle

Priyanka’s sleek straight hairdos have always been inspiring millions of women out there. The middle hair parting and layered fringes help in adding more dimension to her face. The warm highlights throughout the length of her hair give a shiny and polished look that complements her complexion too.

Asymmetrical Hairstyle

It is a wonder how a hairstyle can completely change your look. Often Priyanka is seen opting for short hairdos. One of her asymmetrical lob hairstyles has surely left us impressed. This hairstyle does a great job in adding more volume to healthy locks. Walking for a red carpet event, she wowed everyone with this refreshing new hairstyle.

Long and Short Bangs

Some time ago, the actress was seen sporting short curly bangs or fringes with blonde highlights that looked stunning on her. Priyanka has often been spotted with a straight long bangs hairstyle. However, with short hair being the newest trend right now, you can try the same hairstyles too.

Retro Ponytail Look

When a ponytail looks offbeat, hop on to the high pony curl hairdo or a bubble braids frenzy using multiple hairbands, just as Priyanka did for a gorgeous and bold retro look.

