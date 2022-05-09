Ace the Summer Wedding Fashion Game With These Tips and Tricks

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s spring-summer wedding showed us how keeping it simple and light is the way to go. The actress ditched the classic red bridal wear and opted for a subtle white and gold saree to wear on her wedding day. This has certainly inspired many brides-to-be to choose a more subtle and simple colour for their summer wedding. If you are planning on attending a summer wedding and wondering how to make your look comfortable yet stylish we have curated a list of suggestions for you.

Summer Colours

Summer months call for more soothing tones as the sweltering heat compels us to look for comfort. We suggest you go for the Pantone colour of the year Peri Peri or millennial purple. It gives a beautiful feminine spin on the darker royal purple, making it a great choice for every wedding festivity.

Another colour one can opt for summer weddings is periwinkle blue. Case in point, this Anita Dongre lehenga set worn by Alaya F looks perfect for a summer festivity. The actress was spotted in a Periwinkle Dreams Lehenga Set inspired by the flowers. The embroidered silhouette is said to have been created sustainably and is light enough for those hot temperatures.

Choose a Light Fabric

If you are opting for deep reds or any other traditional colour for weddings taking place in the summers, we suggest you go for a lighter fabric that allows you to breathe. Fabrics like tulle, organza, and chiffon are perfect for such occasions. You can take inspiration from Sabyasachi’s latest Calcutta Rouge lehenga which is a hand-dyed red tulle lehenga with thread work and an embroidered tulle dupatta.

Playing with pastels

Wearing a pastel shade to summer weddings is one of the safest options you can go for. For the wedding of her sister, Shaheen Bhatt was spotted in a soft pink pastel shade Manish Malhotra creation. The author wore a soft pink and light gold handcrafted lehenga. Shaheen’s ethnic outfit was adorned in Manish Malhotra Jewellery embellished in ethereal Polkis.

Light sarees

Saree forms an essential part of any Indian wedding. If you happen to be a bridesmaid at a summer wedding we suggest you go for simple light colours in airy fabrics. Take inspiration from Rasika Duggal dressed in this mint green hand embroidered saree designed by Rahul Mishra.

Go floral

Celebrate the summer weddings with some bright floral prints or embroideries. Couturier Mishra’s recent work featuring hand-embroidered work is a perfect example for you to take inspiration from. Mishra’s ’Valley of Flowers’ skirt and ‘Himadri’ crop top from The Enchanted Garden collection is one of the exquisite works that could ace summer wedding looks.

Which of these looks has inspired you?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.