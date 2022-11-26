Ace the Winter Wedding Look With These Celebrity-Approved Blouses

Winter is here and so is the wedding season. A winter wedding is all about glamour and fashion. Attending the wedding festivities in traditional attires- especially saree might look ultra-glam, but keeping yourself warm can get difficult. The need to put your best fashionable foot forward means keeping up with trendy blouse designs and styling them accordingly to provide warmth. Here are some warm-blouse styling ideas that you can give a shot this winter and ace the look-

Full sleeves blouse

One of the staple blouses that you must have in your wardrobe is a full-sleeved blouse. You can pair this blouse with any type of saree and still look gorgeous. You can match your blouse with your Kanjeevaram or a silk saree, or you can opt for a heavy-work or printed blouse with a plain or sheer saree. For the neckline you can opt for a boat neck, Chinese collar, plunging neckline or even a V-neck blouse to elevate the look. The beauty of this blouse is, full sleeves mean you can opt for minimal jewellery on your hands.

Jacket Blouse

A full-sleeved and collared jacket will complement your saree the best and add elegance to it. You can choose lacey, silk, or even velvet jackets with heavy embroidery on them. You can layer it with a sleeveless blouse, like Ananya Panday, or you can simply make the jacket your blouse. You can play around with the hemline by opting for cropped or long jacket. If you want to accentuate your figure, add a belt around the waist to create a perfect silhouette.

Turtle Neck

What a halter neck is to summers, is a full-sleeved turtle neck to winters. A turtle-neck blouse with your saree will elevate the look instantly and can be paired with almost every saree. If you do not want to invest in buying a turtle neck blouse, you can opt for your turtle neck tops. You can either add a sleek necklace on your top/blouse or just accessorize yourself with statement earrings just like south actress Purnaa.

Blazer

Give your 6 yards a modern twist by pairing it with a blazer or a coat. It is one of the trendiest fashions for winter weddings. You can try out Karisma Kapoor’s look in a tan-coloured blazer and a gorgeous saree. The waist belt helps in creating a sharp and accentuated look.

Arm-warmer blouse

Neena Gupta broke the internet when she sported a black arm-warmer blouse. The purpose of an arm-warmer is exactly what the name suggests. It warms your arms while also adding a stylish look to your blouse. You can pair this with any saree and look ultra-glam.

