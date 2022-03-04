Acidity Can be Life-Threatening. Here's How You Get Rid of it

Acidity is commonplace because of today’s irregular lifestyle. It is usually caused due to an empty stomach or eating spicy foods, or overeating. Some people also get acidity by drinking tea on an empty stomach first thing in the morning.

However, acidity does not pose a risk for major complications in most people but persistent acidity can lead to serious stomach diseases.

Persistent acidity may be a sign of a medical condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Although GERD is not fatal, it can lead to more serious health problems and complications if not treated at the right time. We will tell you the symptoms of GRED.

People who experience acidity more than twice a week may have GERD. According to the Healthline website, the common symptoms of GERD include:

– Bad breath

– Chest pain

– Cough

– Difficulty swallowing (dysphagia)

– Heartburn –

Indigestion –

Nausea

– Vomiting

– Sore throat

In some cases, GERD can lead to complications, and some of these can be serious, especially if they are not treated. Many of these complications are related to each other. Let’s take a closer look at some of the more serious health issues that can arise due to GERD.

Esophagitis

Acid buildup in the oesophagus can cause esophagitis or inflammation of the oesophagus. Swallowing becomes difficult and occasionally painful as a result of esophagitis. Other symptoms include a sore throat, hoarse voice, and stomach burning. Esophagitis can develop into oesophagal ulcers and duct narrowing if left untreated for a long time. It can also raise your chances of getting oesophagal cancer.

Avoid eating these things

Acidity is more likely to be caused by greasy, fatty, acidic, and spicy foods. Other foods that induce acidity include peppermint, tomato sauce, garlic, onions, citrus, and dark chocolate.

Change your eating habits

Eat at least 2 to 3 hours before going to bed or lying down. This will allow your stomach to digest the stuff you’ve consumed. Acidity can also be avoided by eating modest meals and chewing your meals slowly.

Lose Weight

Extra weight in the middle of your body (abdomen) might cause your stomach to move upward, allowing acid to travel up into your oesophagus more easily.

Limit intake of alcohol and caffeine

Caffeine and alcohol can raise acid levels in the body.

Quit Smoking

Smoking makes it more difficult for the sphincter, which separates your oesophagus from your stomach, to close properly when food enters your stomach.

Sleep like this:

Place some blocks under the head of your bed if you get acid reflux or heartburn at night. This will raise your upper body above your stomach. You might also check into wedge pillows made specifically for GERD patients.

Loose clothes:

Tight-fitting pants put extra pressure on your stomach. Avoid wearing them.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

